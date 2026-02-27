Even as film songs clock millions of views and dominate streaming charts, many playback singers, especially those outside the top tier, say the financial reality behind the glamour remains precarious.
Behind the hit song: Why many playback singers still struggle to make money
SummaryMany singers in India’s unorganised music industry struggle despite hit songs, facing low pay, opaque contracts and poor revenue transparency, underscoring the need for greater financial literacy and fairer practices.
