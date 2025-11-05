Top film stars may have largely refrained from acting in web series or OTT (over-the-top) originals, continuing to rely on the charm and scale of theatrical releases. Yet, that hasn’t stopped them from stepping in as producers—backing niche, small-budget streaming shows that serve multiple purposes.

For one, their name adds brand heft, helping market and promote shows at a time when OTT platforms are cautious about greenlighting new content. It also keeps stars in the public eye between big film releases. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who recently announced a content vertical that will produce a web original for Amazon Prime Video, is the latest in a line of mainstream actors following this path—joining Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt.

Low-cost, high-visibility play

“Backing small-budget web originals makes perfect business sense for popular stars, especially when OTTs are pulling back on high-budget projects. For stars, it's a way to diversify their portfolio without bearing the massive financial risk of a theatrical release," said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency.

“These niche shows often carry lower production costs, but the potential for wide-reaching impact is massive due to OTT platforms' growing viewership base," he added. By lending their name to such projects, actors can capitalize on their brand equity without committing to months of shooting.

For OTT platforms, meanwhile, these shows offer a cost-effective way to attract subscribers—especially if the star’s fan base extends beyond cinema. Pednekar said, the success of these smaller, star-backed web originals is the perfect balance of star power, low-risk investment, and the growing demand for quality content across genres.

In a statement announcing Roshan’s project, Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, called him a distinguished creative force and said the series marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration paving the way for more projects ahead.

“Every actor wants to stay connected with their audience, even when they don’t have a major film release. Often, collaborations with OTT projects or participation in popular web series help them connect with their fan base in new ways," said film producer Anand Pandit. “If a major star wants to associate with a smaller OTT project, it must offer exceptional content."

Creative freedom, financial prudence

Entertainment industry experts say web originals offer flexibility and creative freedom that theatrical films often don’t. On OTT, there’s no box-office pressure, and the ability to reach global audiences gives star-backed shows significant cultural leverage.

For actors, it’s a strategic move: they stay relevant, experiment with unconventional stories, and diversify their portfolio—all while avoiding the financial stakes of a theatrical release. For platforms, it’s a win too—star-backed titles drive visibility, engagement, and subscriber growth, even if the content is niche.

Many see this shift as a sign of actors becoming more business-savvy than ever.

“An artist today is not just someone who acts. Most of them are producing content, starring in music videos, or even investing in startups. So, we have to start viewing actors not only as performers but also as individuals who make very sound and interesting financial decisions," said Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency.

“For actors, it’s not about choosing between OTT and films—it’s about diversifying. Tomorrow, they might back micro-dramas, and the day after, even AI-generated content. They’re simply exploring different formats of storytelling," Pillai added.