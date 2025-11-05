Bollywood stars are skipping OTT screens—but cashing in behind them
Top film stars are turning producers for small-budget web originals—staying relevant without box-office risk, while giving OTTs fresh, cost-efficient content.
Top film stars may have largely refrained from acting in web series or OTT (over-the-top) originals, continuing to rely on the charm and scale of theatrical releases. Yet, that hasn’t stopped them from stepping in as producers—backing niche, small-budget streaming shows that serve multiple purposes.