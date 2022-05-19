Bollywood pins hopes on mid-budget films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that’s expected to sell nearly one lakh ticket by Thursday night across the top three multiplex chains—PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, will also follow the lowest slab of ticket pricing since the cinemas re-opened after the pandemic, though rates will still be around 30% higher than 2019 levels. Advances for the film beyond the high-end multiplexes are better than sports drama ’83, and trade website Box Office India said it was sure to surpass the sports drama in markets outside of Mumbai and the south. ’83 had made ₹11.96 crore on its first day when released for the Christmas weekend in December.