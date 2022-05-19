Bollywood pins hopes on mid-budget films

Bollywood pins hopes on mid-budget films3 min read . 04:19 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Starting this week, with horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Hindi film industry that has witnessed a relatively slow run at the box office lately, is hoping for business recovery as a slew of mid-budget films make their way to the cinemas. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has already sold advance tickets worth ₹2.05 crore and is expected to make ₹12-15 crore on opening day, as it releases in over 3,000 screens on Friday.
The Anees Bazmee directed film is generating inquiries even in small towns and may pave the way for the revival of medium-budget films in theatres. So far, only large-scale, tentpole films like RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home have managed to woo audiences, none of which were originally in Hindi. The next few weeks will see a spate of slice-of-life films in theatres such as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Rajkummar Rao’s HIT: The First Case and Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo.
“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is targeting the youth and Kartik Aaryan is extremely popular with younger audiences. Also, the film is part of a successful franchise and has been made by an experienced, commercial director," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Ltd. Strong word-of-mouth always helps slice-of-life, mid-budget films, the most recent example being romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara that saw a release limited to Tamil Nadu last month, he added.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that’s expected to sell nearly one lakh ticket by Thursday night across the top three multiplex chains—PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, will also follow the lowest slab of ticket pricing since the cinemas re-opened after the pandemic, though rates will still be around 30% higher than 2019 levels. Advances for the film beyond the high-end multiplexes are better than sports drama ’83, and trade website Box Office India said it was sure to surpass the sports drama in markets outside of Mumbai and the south. ’83 had made ₹11.96 crore on its first day when released for the Christmas weekend in December.
“The previous Bhool Bhulaiyaa instalment was a family entertainer and is now considered a cult classic so the best part has been to retain the original songs, and some of the characters whose following has only grown over the years. It seems like a well thought out and executed follow-up," said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan who said this is the strongest buzz for a Hindi film in a long time. The horror comedy genre has typically brought returns for Bollywood, be it Stree ( ₹124.56 crore) or Golmaal Again ( ₹205.50 crore).
To be sure, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is likely to edge out Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhakaad that is also releasing this Friday, in terms of screens and shows. The spy thriller is looking at estimated lifetime earnings of ₹18-20 crore, versus Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s ₹80-100 crore, according to Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd. However, box office performance of mid-range genre of Hindi films will be crucial in determining if more producers take the direct-to-digital route in the coming months and movie theatres become the domain of large spectacles.
“It is critical to know how audiences are reacting to mid-budget films because be it, RRR, KGF 2 or Doctor Strange, everything that has done well so far, has been mounted on a large scale," said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.