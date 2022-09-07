NEW DELHI : Superhero film Brahmastra, which releases in cinemas on Friday, is being seen as a test case for the recovery of flailing Bollywood as well as Star Studios that shelled out more than ₹300 crore to make it. Film industry analysts said there are high expectations of Brahmastra with advance bookings touching ₹5 crore up until Sunday.

Box office takings will also determine if producer Disney India will continue to invest in local movie production that had been on pause since the pandemic. Trade observers peg the opening day revenue at upwards of ₹20 crore given the film’s release across multiple languages. They said Bollywood desperately needs a big success story to stem its losses.

“There is obviously immense confidence that Disney has placed in Brahmastra given that advances have been opened early and the film is also being marketed aggressively overseas," said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. This May, Brahmastra became the first Indian film to be added to Disney’s global theatrical film slate announcement along with big-ticket Hollywood titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will launch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats, benefiting from higher ticket prices for these premium formats. Trade website Box Office India said several multiplexes were reporting faster bookings than tent pole titles released pre-covid such as War, Thugs of Hindostan and Sultan.

Things look good even in smaller cities like Patna, Indore and Jaipur. As of Monday, PVR Cinemas said it had sold 100,000 seats for the first weekend already.

Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd said lifetime box office for the film is estimated to be in the wide range of ₹130-200 crore, basis the strong advances, and that word-of-mouth and audience acceptance can help the film breach the upper end of projections.

“Brahmastra is the first science fiction-based Hindi film franchise, and augurs well (for the theatrical business) as the audience wants to watch large-scale content with visual effects in cinemas," Taurani said.

The film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has carried out a huge marketing campaign in the south with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli being roped in for promotions and Telugu star Nagarjuna as part of the cast.

“Brahmastra is an old commitment and will decide the way forward for Disney as far as theatrical film production goes in India," a former employee of Star Studios said declining to be named.