Bollywood pins revival hopes on good show by superhero flick Brahmastra. Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 01:31 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Superhero film Brahmastra, which releases in cinemas on Friday, is being seen as a test case for the recovery of flailing Bollywood as well as Star Studios that shelled out more than ₹300 crore to make it. Film industry analysts said there are high expectations of Brahmastra with advance bookings touching ₹5 crore up until Sunday.