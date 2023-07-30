Maddock Films founder and Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan has recently made a residential property purchase in Mumbai which is one of the most expensive deals for a residential property anywhere in the country, according to a report.

A report by Economic Times states that Dinesh Vijan has bought a luxury duplex in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for nearly ₹103 crore.

The ET report further states that Dinesh Vijan's duplex is spread over 7,800 sq ft in a super-premium residential tower Rustomjee Parishram the suburban part of Bandra.

The purchase of ₹103 crore means that per square feet of the residential property that spans over 15th and 16th floor has been valued at ₹1.32, making this one of the most expensive residential property purchase in all of India, says ET.

Dinesh Vijan is the founder of Maddock Films which has produced movies like Being Cyrus, Stree, Cocktail and Hindi Medium.

Bollywood celebrities have been making headlines with their residential property buying spree. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aryan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and more.

According to an ET report, Siddharth Jain, who part of INOX Group’s promoter family, had bought a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment in a super-premium residential tower on Dr Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s tony locality of Worli for ₹144 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan earlier this year bought three houses and a large swathe of land in Maharashtra's Alibaug region for ₹12.91 crore.

Last year, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh made headlines when they bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for ₹119 crore. The company, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought one apartment each on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floor in a building called Sagar Resham, Bandstand, Bandra West.

Further, late actor Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor also made headlines when she bought a posh flat in the Bandra West area for ₹65 crore. The apartment, with a carpet area of 6,421 sq ft, is located on the first and second floors of a building at Pali Hill. The unit housing was jointly bought by Jahnvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sold his South Delhi property, where his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan had resided earlier, for ₹23 crore. The house named 'Sopaan' is located in Gulmohar Park area.