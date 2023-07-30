Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan buys duplex for ₹103 crore in Mumbai's Pali Hill: Report2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan buys luxury duplex in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for ₹103 crore, making it one of the most expensive residential property purchases in India. Other Bollywood celebrities have also been investing in high-end properties.
Maddock Films founder and Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan has recently made a residential property purchase in Mumbai which is one of the most expensive deals for a residential property anywhere in the country, according to a report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×