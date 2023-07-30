Last year, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh made headlines when they bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for ₹119 crore. The company, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought one apartment each on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floor in a building called Sagar Resham, Bandstand, Bandra West.

