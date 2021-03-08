NEW DELHI: Hindi film producers Aanand L Rai and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar have announced a Marathi film titled Aatma Pamphlet as more and more Bollywood filmmakers eye regional content.

After the spectacular success of Tamil-Telugu war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that it distributed in north India in 2017, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has continued its foray into regional cinema by distributing Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut Bucket List, while actors such as John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra have also backed regional-language movie projects.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

To be sure, while T-Series focuses on Bollywood, it has made a Punjabi film called Daaka in the past. The production house has to its credit a spate of Bollywood blockbusters in the past few months, including Kabir Singh, Thappad, Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, Saaho, and Bharat. Last year, it released Ludo and Chhalaang on Netflix and Amazon respectively.

“The audience is evolving and opting to view more content-centric films, the shift is also seen within the Hindi film industry where small-budget films and independent movies are receiving appreciation from viewers and critics alike," Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer, Dharma Productions had said in an earlier interview to Mint. “Regional cinema, for the most part, is extremely content driven, and this appeals highly to today’s evolved audience."

As far as Hindi cinema is concerned, media experts say it is finding itself at a point where it is looking for great writing to avoid going for remakes and sequels repeatedly. And regional cinema offers great content and ideas.

Logistically, the arrival of multiplexes ensured that distribution of regional films wasn’t limited to a certain region or locality. The greater number of screens across the country has meant wider release for films across languages and irrespective of region.

For any production house or studio with a firm grip over audience preferences, this is another opportunity to expand its footprint in newer markets by reaching out to a varied demographic, trade experts say. The other good thing about regional cinema is that there is a large audience restricted to a smaller geographical area which ensures that film promotion and advertising remain cost effective and increases the chances of a decent return on investment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via