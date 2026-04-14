The entry of Bollywood studios and music labels into regional languages isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be and comes with several business risks, according to experts. Such ventures over the past few years have typically led to budget inflation, higher regional star fees and costlier marketing for an audience that remains limited and niche.
Bollywood's costly gamble: Why regional film ventures often lead to budget inflation and low returns
SummaryStudios like Dharma, T-Series and Saregama face risks in the Maharashtra, Punjab and southern markets, with inflated star fees and marketing costs. Cultural fit and local economics are key to avoid unsustainable projects.
The entry of Bollywood studios and music labels into regional languages isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be and comes with several business risks, according to experts. Such ventures over the past few years have typically led to budget inflation, higher regional star fees and costlier marketing for an audience that remains limited and niche.
About the Author
Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.
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