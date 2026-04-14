Bollywood's costly gamble: Why regional film ventures often lead to budget inflation and low returns

Lata Jha
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 10:50 AM IST
logo
In the recent past, several Bollywood studios like Dharma Productions and music labels like T-Series and Saregama, among others, have ventured into regional markets like Marathi, Punjabi and the south.
Summary
Studios like Dharma, T-Series and Saregama face risks in the Maharashtra, Punjab and southern markets, with inflated star fees and marketing costs. Cultural fit and local economics are key to avoid unsustainable projects.

The entry of Bollywood studios and music labels into regional languages isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be and comes with several business risks, according to experts. Such ventures over the past few years have typically led to budget inflation, higher regional star fees and costlier marketing for an audience that remains limited and niche.

Success in these markets is culture-led and not driven by scale. Entering such regions without understanding cost and recovery structures can often result in commercially unsustainable projects, disrupting an otherwise stable language market overall.

In the recent past, Bollywood studios including Dharma Productions and music labels T-Series and Saregama, among others, have ventured into markets in Maharashtra, Punjab and the southern states.

“Entering southern or other regional markets could result in unsustainable budgets. What really matters is whether the investment matches audience familiarity, market depth and recovery potential,” film producer Anand Pandit said. “South Indian cinema found success in the Hindi belt by building long-term familiarity through television, OTT platforms and consistent storytelling, especially after the 2020s. So, when Hindi studios arrive with big budgets and dubbed releases, a massive scale alone cannot ensure instant acceptance.”

Also Read | The OTT paradox: More shows than ever, but fewer real hits

Also, budgets tend to increase when studios assume star power and marketing will bridge cultural gaps. In reality, choosing the right regional project, reading local trends and fixing a budget that can recover costs from the regional market itself are far more crucial, Pandit added.

“Comparing a big Hindi starrer with a south blockbuster can be misleading as southern industries function with different economics, from remuneration structures to satellite rights and market size. Not every project can be a Baahubali or RRR. Financial discipline must remain a shared responsibility of both creative and production teams,” he pointed out.

High budgets

One of the biggest risks can be cost inflation, especially when it comes to talent and technician remuneration, if studios enter regional markets without understanding how those ecosystems work, according to experts. Multi-language production, dubbing and region-specific marketing are some of the reasons projects often become costlier. In many instances, these high budgets do not correspond to the revenue that can be recovered, particularly in the case of lower-tier theatrical or OTT deals.

Also Read | After Hindi, micro-dramas bet big on Tamil, Telugu markets

“When mainstream Bollywood studios or large music labels enter regional markets, one immediate knock-on effect is inflated pricing across OTT, music and talent deals,” said Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and co-founder at music licensing platform Hoopr. “OTT platforms often reset acquisition prices to national benchmarks, pushing up production budgets, while music rights and artist fees begin to follow Bollywood-style valuations in ecosystems that traditionally operated on leaner cost structures.”

This creates unease among regional filmmakers and labels. While wider exposure is welcomed, the economics don’t always justify the escalation, he added. When budgets become unrealistic, creators are often pushed towards forced commercialization—adding gimmicky elements like mandated hit songs, high-cost star casting or formula-driven marketing purely to ensure scale and visibility.

Also Read | The OTT paradox: More shows than ever, but fewer real hits

Commercial viability

“This kind of forced marketing can dilute the purity and intent of the content, where the focus shifts from making a strong piece of cinema to simply making it commercially viable. Over time, this raises concerns around storytelling depth, cultural authenticity and long-term creative sustainability, even as regional content gains national popularity,” Dagaonkar said.

Simply put, when large mainstream studios and music labels enter regional markets, the biggest risk is economic imbalance. Budgets, talent fees and content acquisition prices often rise to Bollywood-level benchmarks, which many regional ecosystems cannot sustain.

This can squeeze smaller producers and independent labels out of the market, leaving them with two outcomes—either shut down or get acquired by larger players. There is also a systemic and creative risk. As smaller voices disappear, market diversity reduces—similar to how consolidation in telecom left consumers with very few choices.

“Any big player will obviously come in with might and a certain cash influx. But due diligence has to be ensured so that higher prices are paid only if monetization is possible,” film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics