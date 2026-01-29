Bollywood films wait in the wings as box office uncertainty, crowded calendars play havoc
Bollywood studios are delaying major releases as volatile box office returns and crowded calendars raise the risk of underperformance. Many are doubling down on quality and avoiding big-ticket clashes, even as streaming economics make release timing more strategic than ever.
Even as recent blockbusters such as Dhurandhar and Border 2 have delivered strong box office returns, Bollywood studios and filmmakers remain wary of theatrical volatility, prompting many to delay release date announcements and adopt more cautious launch strategies.