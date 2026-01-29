Even as recent blockbusters such as Dhurandhar and Border 2 have delivered strong box office returns, Bollywood studios and filmmakers remain wary of theatrical volatility, prompting many to delay release date announcements and adopt more cautious launch strategies.

Despite the success of big-ticket films, the broader theatrical market continues to see uneven audience turnout, with only a handful of titles drawing significant footfalls. As a result, some studios are trying to avoid box office clashes, while others are stepping up investments in post-production and visual effects to attract increasingly selective cinema audiences.

While it is common for big-budget films to lock release dates months, or even a year, in advance, several projects featuring popular stars have held back from confirming theatrical timelines. These include Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Baap, starring Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol, among others, despite being in development for a long time.

Meanwhile, smaller-budget independent films such as Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy have struggled to secure theatrical showcasing.

Quality first

Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, initially scheduled for December 2025, pushed its release to April 2026 citing additional VFX requirements. The studio later indicated it would avoid clashing with Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan in April and will decide on a fresh release date later.

“Studios are very cautious about quality today, and we are all trying to ensure that everything from pre to post-production, be it VFX, editing nuances, sound, or requisite patchwork, is perfect. Externally, the business environment too has changed significantly. The release calendar is crowded, and films today are not judged only by theatrical performance. Ancillary rights like OTT, satellite, and overseas also play a major role in the overall economics. So, timing becomes strategic," film producer Anand Pandit said.

If the market conditions, competition, or rights environment don’t align, it makes sense to wait rather than rush and compromise the film’s potential, Pandit said adding that the industry is going through a phase of recalibration, and in the long run, this caution will strengthen content, audience trust, and the business as a whole.

Industry experts say streaming platforms now offer alternative monetization routes, allowing cinema to exist beyond theatres. However, many independent films still struggle to find viable theatrical windows.

Big-budget films are also increasingly avoiding direct clashes, which can put pressure on collections and distributor recoveries. Pandit said this is not about fear but responsibility, adding that filmmakers want adequate breathing space for their films to reach the widest possible audience.

If that means staggering releases until timing aligns, so be it, he said.

“Everyone is back to the drawing board to get the economics right and waiting for the right pricing from platforms. Even as some are reworking song and action sequences, overall green-lighting is slow and everyone is in wait and watch zone," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Festive reset

The underperformance of several big-ticket films in recent years has reinforced caution around release commitments. Earlier, studios aggressively targeted festive weekends expecting higher footfalls as families stepped out during holidays. However, post-pandemic, festive release advantages have weakened.

Last year’s Diwali release, horror comedy Thamma, earned ₹123.60 crore, while Independence Day release War 2 collected ₹185.13 crore and Eid release Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, earned ₹103.45 crore—all below historical festive benchmarks.

“Once a date has been announced, it’s like a sword hanging on one’s head so filmmakers have smartened up now and are avoiding those mistakes," said film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, also founder and chief executive of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema.

