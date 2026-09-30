Bollywood loves remakes, but not the legal loopholes around them

With South Indian production house Seven Arts International contesting producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s right to make the next instalment in the Hera Pheri comedy film franchise, the dispute highlights the complexity of movie rights across languages. The original Hera Pheri was itself a remake of a Malayalam movie.
Entertainment industry experts say that when multiple co-producers or financiers are involved, it becomes imperative to examine all underlying agreements to establish whether remake rights were exclusively assigned, jointly held or subject to restrictions or approvals.