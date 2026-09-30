Bollywood loves remakes, but not the legal loopholes around them

Lata Jha
3 min read30 Sep 2026, 11:37 AM IST
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Movie remakes often involve multiple overlapping intellectual property and contractual rights, making chain-of-title disputes fairly common.
Summary
The Hera Pheri 3 dispute highlights the complexity of licensed movie rights, where multiple producers, financiers and agreements can complicate ownership of sequels, remakes and adaptations.

With South Indian production house Seven Arts International contesting producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s right to make the next instalment in the Hera Pheri comedy film franchise, the dispute highlights the complexity of movie rights across languages. The original Hera Pheri was itself a remake of a Malayalam movie.

Entertainment industry experts say that when multiple co-producers or financiers are involved, it becomes imperative to examine all underlying agreements to establish whether remake rights were exclusively assigned, jointly held or subject to restrictions or approvals.

Unlike common belief, acquiring rights to remake a film does not automatically confer rights over sequels, characters, spin-offs or future exploitation of the franchise. Movie remakes often involve multiple overlapping intellectual property and contractual rights, making chain-of-title disputes fairly common.

Rights maze

The southern studio, led by producer GP Vijaykumar, has filed a copyright infringement suit in the Madras High Court, claiming Nadiadwala was only authorized to make a single Hindi adaptation, the first film, and that making Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and planning a third instalment breached the agreement.

“The controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 underscores the importance of maintaining a clear and traceable chain of title when acquiring remake rights, particularly where the underlying work has passed through multiple producers, production houses or assignment arrangements over a period of time,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

Under the Copyright Act, 1957, copyright and ancillary exploitation rights can be assigned wholly or partially, and such assignments are required to be in writing and must clearly specify the nature and extent of rights transferred, Chandwani added. In situations involving sequels, remakes or derivative works, any ambiguity regarding ownership, territorial scope, language rights or residual rights retained by earlier stakeholders can give rise to competing claims and delay exploitation of the work.

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Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner, disputes team, BTG Advaya, agreed this case demonstrates that acquiring remake rights is not merely a legal exercise but also a practical business consideration. Where multiple films, sequels, adaptations and producers become involved over time, the rights position can become fragmented, giving rise to disputes over ownership, exploitation and control of the franchise.

“This is one of the clear reminders that uncertainty over who has a right to which part of the movie, can easily delay movie projects, affect financing arrangements done by producers and disturb timelines for distribution arrangements,” Kaushiq added.

Past disputes

As far as similar disputes go, Kaushiq said in case of Ghajini, litigation arose around the release of the Hindi remake when questions were raised as to whether the producer or director who had granted the remake rights actually had the authority to do so.

In Special 26 movie, remake rights for certain southern languages were transferred more than once, leading to disputes over who could exploit those rights and the extent of the rights granted.

These cases highlight a recurring issue in the film industry: when rights pass through multiple hands over the years, disputes often arise over whether the seller actually owned the rights being sold and whether the buyer acquired everything it thought it was getting.

A senior studio executive said on condition of anonymity that producers are aiming for remake contracts to become more watertight even though the idea of remaking films itself is losing some steam.

“Most of the original films are available on streaming platforms with subtitles, if not dubs. That makes the entire exercise of acquiring rights kind of tiresome especially when such cases come to light,” the person added.

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Tighter contracts

To be sure, entertainment industry experts also say the business is moving away from handshake deals towards properly lawyered acquisitions—rights bought at the source from the original writers and producers, and contracts drafted to nail down language, territory, term and, crucially, whether sequels, prequels and character rights are actually included.

Neeha Nagpal, founding and managing partner at N & Company Legal, said the law's always required assignments to be in writing and specific; people are finally treating that seriously. Smart producers now run a chain-of-title check before they commit a rupee, take warranties and indemnities, and settle who owns what between co-producers at the very start.

“This situation puts the spotlight on a fundamentally contractual issue rather than a copyright dilemma. The dispute can teach a lesson or two about how remake and sequel rights must be defined and must extend to multiple iterations, not capped in scope or duration. In practice, most production houses already rely heavily on legal counsels to structure and vet such agreements with emphasis on sequel, remake, and franchise rights, to avoid ambiguity. Even legal due diligence has become standard practice to check the title and rights before any such transfer,” said Siddharth Tewari, partner at Ascendus Law Partners.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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