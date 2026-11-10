The remake strategy is evolving and Bollywood must take note

Lata Jha
3 min read10 Nov 2026, 11:47 AM IST
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Drishyam 3 had earned over Rs. 370 crore at last count.
Summary
With originals widely available on streaming platforms, Hindi remakes must offer more than a copy. Experts say a fresh take on proven IP can draw audiences, citing Drishyam 3’s strong opening.

While the age-old strategy of remaking films from Hollywood and regional Indian languages has not been abandoned, Hindi cinema increasingly has to adapt to the fact that most originals are now available on OTT platforms, often with subtitles and dubbed versions. As a result, entertainment industry experts say remakes must build on proven intellectual property (IP) while offering a fresh theatrical perspective.

The recent release Drishyam: The Conclusion illustrates this shift. Its plot is significantly different from that of the Malayalam original, a departure that appears to have worked in its favour. The thriller had earned over 370 crore at last count. In contrast, several Bollywood releases, including Vikram Vedha, Jersey, Shehzada and Selfiee, struggled when their southern originals were readily available online.

“The new rule increasingly has to be: ‘Adapt the IP, don’t photocopy the film.’” Audiences can now watch originals instantly on OTT or in dubbed versions, so a frame-for-frame remake has very little discovery value. Drishyam 3 takes this to the extreme: unlike the first two Hindi films, it uses a completely different story from the Malayalam third instalment,” said Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform.

The strategy seems to be working. The thriller opened bigger than any of the previous instalments, collecting 62 crore on its first day.

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“The performance (of Drishyam 3) is a strong indicator of the trust audiences place in an established franchise and the anticipation that familiar, content-led stories can build around a theatrical release. When a franchise has earned that trust, the theatre remains the destination audiences choose to experience its next chapter, particularly during high-intent viewing periods,” Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer—Cinemas, BookMyShow, had said in a statement post the release of the film. He had added that in just five days, the film had reached 75% of Drishyam 2’s lifetime ticket sales, with advance bookings four times and opening-day sales three times higher than its predecessor.

Adapt the IP

To be sure, in the initial years after the pandemic, southern film remakes in Hindi, once a reliable recipe for box-office success, began losing their appeal amid a series of failures. Trade experts pointed to the growing popularity of original southern films on streaming services, many of which also offered Hindi-dubbed versions, as a factor behind the decline in demand for remake rights.

Over time, however, a new opportunity has emerged: acquire proven IP but create a fresh theatrical experience. Drishyam 2 had already added characters and altered the pacing because the Malayalam version had been widely watched on OTT. It ultimately became a major Hindi hit.

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The challenge, trade experts say, is finding the right balance. Change too little and audiences feel they have already seen the film; change too much and producers risk losing the very appeal that made the remake rights valuable in the first place.

In fact, Dalmia said future deals may place greater value on the IP framework rather than the exact screenplay. The upcoming Hollywood adaptation of Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja is another example, where the core premise will inevitably have to be culturally reinterpreted rather than simply reproduced.

Theatrical value

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said there has been a conscious and evident shift in how remakes are being approached since the pandemic.

“Given that wide audiences have already watched the original, if there is nothing extra or additional to the remake, there is no reason to draw audiences to theatres,” Johar explained, adding that producers are no longer blindly acquiring remake rights.

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He further pointed to a similar strategy in the recent re-release of The Avengers: Endgame Encore, which includes four new post-credit and extra scenes that tease upcoming storylines for Avengers: Doomsday and the wider multiverse.

“Remakes are an old and proven success formula and while the basic title and characters of the franchise are important, there could be a creative call to make it different from the original with tweaks to make it appealing for a broader audience,” said Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR Inox Ltd.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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