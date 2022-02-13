NEW DELHI : The first Hindi film release in over a month, Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is looking at two-day box office collections of around ₹4.25 crore, making for an unimpressive restart to Bollywood theatrical business. A majority of these earnings have come from metros such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi, according to trade website Box Office India with single screens and small towns not taking to the film centred on the LGBTQ community, at large. Badhaai Do is a successor to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho , starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

The good news is the film showed a growth of almost 60-70% on Saturday compared with Friday and may also benefit from the Valentine's Day on Monday. However, a major blow has come from the absence of night shows in several states with only markets such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and parts of the south operating without curfews, at the moment. In several territories, the film is managing collections on a par with another urban, niche film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which released in December and was centred on a transwoman’s journey. It had starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Badhaai Do is the story of two homosexuals entering a marriage of convenience. Moreover, in several places, there is limited awareness around reopening of cinemas, Box Office India said.

Cheer for the box office after the third wave comes from the quick announcements producers have been making to lock release dates. The February and March calendars are packed with a fresh film release every week including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on 25 February, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund on 4 March, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam on the 11th, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey on the 18th and the much-awaited RRR on 25 March, among others. Dubbed South Indian films releasing alongside are being seen as a major draw, too, after the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One. Ravi Teja’s Telugu film Khiladi has released this Friday along with Badhaai Do, while Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai is slated for 24 February.

