Bollywood restarts business on a dull note

The good news is the film showed a growth of almost 60-70% on Saturday compared with Friday and may also benefit from the Valentine's Day on Monday. However, a major blow has come from the absence of night shows in several states with only markets such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and parts of the south operating without curfews, at the moment. In several territories, the film is managing collections on a par with another urban, niche film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which released in December and was centred on a transwoman’s journey. It had starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Badhaai Do is the story of two homosexuals entering a marriage of convenience. Moreover, in several places, there is limited awareness around reopening of cinemas, Box Office India said.