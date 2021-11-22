Bollywood resumes big marketing campaigns as films return to theatres

Film producer Anand Pandit said the pandemic has cut out the fluff from a lot of expensive marketing traditions. “A lot of stuff like travelling to multiple cities, flying the cast and crew to different venues does not necessarily make sense now as the buzz around a film is largely created on social media. Almost everyone has access to a smartphone though they may not be able to see a star in a mall during a promotional activity. The pandemic has taught me that a film can reach mind spaces without excessive emphasis on pomp and drama. Do we really need to organise crowded events all across the country? Hold multiple press conferences in multiple cities? The idea is to get people to watch your film and that can be done through promotional activities across social media, smartly, innovatively and with far less wastage of time and money," Pandit said.