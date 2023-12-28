Bollywood roars back: Gross box office may breach ₹12k cr in 2023

New Delhi: After a prolonged post-covid box office winter, 2023 was a year of comebacks for Bollywood, with several films breaking collection records, and setting new benchmarks, silencing critics who had blamed elitist urban narratives for its supposed downfall.

Jawan ( ₹643.87 crore), Pathaan ( ₹543.05 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹525.45 crore) and Animal ( ₹537.17 crore at last count) have surpassed the ₹500 crore mark in the domestic market alone, beating the record collections of ₹387.38 crore by Aamir Khan’s Dangal (the highest grossing Hindi language film until January 2023) released in 2016 by a fair margin.

Gross box office collections for the year across languages might exceed ₹12,000 crore. A flurry of tent-pole titles scheduled for the last week of December could help break the 2019 box office record of ₹10,948 crore.

Trade pundits who had sounded the death knell of the Hindi movie industry are now eager to highlight the resurgence of the Bollywood potboiler—a Hindi language film that combines elements of drama, action, and emotion, complemented by the presence of mainstream stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. The comeback of these stars has been another key takeaway from the year, as possibilities have increasingly opened up for other actors and directors active in the 1990s to experiment with genres, such as action dramas, comedies as well as family entertainers, to cater to the demand of diverse audiences including small-town moviegoers. For instance, Rajkumar Santoshi, known for hits such as Ghayal and Andaz Apna Apna, is collaborating on two projects with Aamir Khan, including one that would star Deol. Salman Khan has signed a family drama by director Sooraj Barjatya. David Dhawan is planning a comedy film with son Varun.

“It has definitely been a better year than 2022 with many more releases and hits. However, the realization is you can no longer continue making one kind of a film or the audience will get bored. The beauty of the business is you need all kinds of scales, genres and budgets," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Ltd, said.

Besides male-driven action entertainers, smaller-scale movies, such as Dream Girl 2 ( ₹104.90 crore), Satyaprem Ki Katha ( ₹77.50 crore), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ( ₹88 crore), Sam Bahadur ( ₹72.65 crore), and 12th Fail ( ₹52.18 crore) turned into sleeper hits. This trend wasn’t prevalent until last year, Bijli said.

Defining 2023 as a resurgent year for Hindi cinema is justifiable, given Bollywood’s significant impact on the box office, Devang Sampat, the chief executive of Cinepolis India said. The return of SRK with Pathaan in January and nostalgic moments of Gadar 2 (a sequel to a 22-year-old film franchise) were standout events for the year, he added.

In 2023, Hindi films have made a remarkable comeback, with the percentage contribution to annual gross box office up from 19% in 2021 to 33% in 2022 and now at 44% in 2023, said Sanket Kulkarni, business development head, theatrical, Ormax Media. “One of the reasons for the success of Hindi films is their ability to deliver theatre-worthy experience films for multiplexes and single screens, that is a must to emerge as a theatrical success in the post-pandemic era. Additionally, some films managed to hit a sweet spot of combining the star power of Bollywood actors, with the massy storytelling of southern directors," Kulkarni said. Jawan and Animal are examples of such collaborations, he added.

According to BookMyShow’s Best of 2023 annual report, 1,648,508 people flocked to cinemas, each enjoying at least six movies this year, with average frequency of once every two months. Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Jailer, Animal (Hindi), Leo, The Kerala Story, Adipurush (Hindi), Ponniyan Selvan: Part 2 (Tamil), Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and OMG 2 stood out as the most-watched movies. Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad led the movie-going experience.

“Willingness to explore beyond the typical mass entertainer formula suggests a healthy evolution within the industry. Factors contributing to this include compelling storylines, star power, great technological acceptance such as VFX, background music and production quality by the industry and audiences alike, and a potential resurgence in cinegoers’ interest in Hindi films," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, said.

However, unlike 2022, when south Indian films such as RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara not only emerged as huge hits in the home markets, but also resonated in the Hindi heartland with the dubbed versions, 2023 did not exactly see any southern movie break the northern markets.

Tamil films have maintained their share of overall box office, from 16% in 2022 to 17% in 2023, but Telugu and Malayalam films have witnessed a marginal drop of 3% and 2%, respectively compared with 2022, Kulkarni said. Kannada cinema saw the biggest drop with its share plummetting from 8% in 2022 to 2% in 2023.

The resurgence of mid-scale films in Hindi cinema this year could signify a broader acceptance of diverse content, BookMyShow’s Saksena said. “This trend might indicate a move away from the reliance on big-budget spectacles. Audiences have shown an increased appetite for diverse and unconventional storytelling, embracing films that explore a wide range of genres and themes. The success of films that authentically portray diverse stories indicates a positive shift in audience preferences. India has demonstrated that audiences prefer to watch movies as soon as they are available, especially on the big screen. If the content is good, viewers are inclined to watch it promptly rather than waiting for it to be released on streaming platforms," Saksena added.

However, the picture isn’t entirely optimistic for the Hindi movie industry. While the box office has provided reason for celebration, the post-covid landscape still lacks a clear template for drawing audiences. In pre-pandemic times, the combination of a certain star and a specific genre guaranteed returns, but according to film-makers, this is no longer the case.

For example, the two films of Salman Khan underperformed this year. While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just crossed the ₹100 crore mark, Diwali release Tiger 3 (also part of the popular Yash Raj Films Spy Universe) concluded with ₹285 crore. Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s reliance on social messaging for delivering tight-budget profitable movies isn’t yielding the expected results.

“That is why it has become difficult to benchmark budgets, there is no clarity on the expected delivery of actors, directors or genres," Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios, which produced Gadar 2, said.

The upcoming year will serve as a real test to determine the extent of the bounce-back in mid-budget cinema genre. Patel pointed out that there aren’t many tent-pole titles scheduled for release, and films starring big names such as SRK, Salman and Aamir are not likely to hit the theatres, unlike this year when a bunch of star vehicles, delayed due to covid-19, were released in quick succession.

Moreover, streaming platforms, which invested substantial amounts in acquiring films during the pandemic, are now reluctant to splurge on movies that did not connect well with the theatre-going audiences and instead, they are conserving budgets for major star-driven projects. Initially considered havens for niche, non-mainstream narratives, these services no longer see value in theatrical flops or those that do not feature any familiar faces. For instance, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato could not strike an OTT deal following its lacklustre box office performance this March. Furthermore, services no longer want to strike package deals with producers for multiple films, and prefer to pick and choose individual titles now.

With digital deals no longer guaranteed, several films are also finding it tough to hit the floors, as a result of which many stars are yet to announce new projects. In fact, several highly anticipated Bollywood movies under development for long are facing trouble moving ahead, as producers struggle to spot stars who can guarantee box office returns, and face difficulties in securing funding from studios.

For instance, after Disney India decided not to take up the next instalment of the Brahmastra franchise, Jio Studios expressed interest; yet, the project has stalled in the absence of a confirmed lead cast and has seen no updates on any of those fronts. Similarly, another mythological film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, which was to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala initially, has now has been picked up by Jio, has no final cast either.

“As far as Hindi cinema goes, the good news is restoration of the theatrical business. Conversely, OTT platforms have gone slow in their uptake of content while grappling with figuring out what’s working, and what’s not, for new and existing subscribers. This has resulted in some slowdown in the content churn which has also led to a required correction of budgets and talent salaries," Tanuj Garg, partner, Ellipsis Entertainment, said.

PVR More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lata Jha Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them. Read more from this author