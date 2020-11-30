Bollywood’s junior artistes, technicians may find hard to resume work

NEW DELHI : The fear around the spread of covid-19 combined with Bollywood's increased proclivity towards niche, modestly budgeted films and web shows and fewer mass market offerings, spell bad news for a majority of the movie industry’s workforce -- junior artistes, small-time technicians and other daily wagers. Many of them have been without work for nearly 8 months and don’t see any hope to return any time soon as content requirements change over a period of time.

As India went into lockdown in March, all film, television and web production came to a halt affecting small-time technicians and marginal workers employed in the art, costume and light departments. And even as film shoots remain sporadic, producers are employing fewer people on sets to keep covid 19 infections at bay.

“Tent-pole films requiring pan-India success will be riskier and rarer going forward, the trend will be more towards medium-budget films where song-and-dance and the need for so many people in the background or behind-the-scenes will be less," said a filmmaker who did not wish to be named.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit had earlier said that writers and directors will have to re-imagine a lot of the storytelling. Elaborate sets, dance sequences and long shooting schedules might not be viable either financially or from a health point of view. Besides, already filmmakers are creating more niche content for urban, multiplex and streaming platform audiences requiring less of the paraphernalia associated with mass-market films.

Such changes in tack is directly affecting the employment prospects of junior artistes and daily wagers who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Said Hema Aziz Khan, part of Bollywood’s junior artiste workforce since 1983: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on our lives, humare ghar ke chulhe band ho gaye," Khan said over a phone call speaking for many members of her fraternity including junior artistes, spot boys, marginal technicians and other daily wagers, all part of organisations like the Cine & TV Artistes Association that comprises close to 10,000 members.

Khan said some producers she knows have restarted previously greenlit projects or begun work on new ones but they’re avoiding crowd sequences and reducing team strength.

Khan reports to Pappu Lekhraj, a junior artiste supplier who’s been in the business for 35 years himself while his company, started by his father, is 80 years old. “There has never been a worse time for the industry," said Lekhraj adding that given the paranoia around the spread of the virus, work for junior artistes and other daily wagers has come down by nearly 70%. If a producer earlier asked for around 100 people for a scene, he was now making do with 30.

The backdrop artistes in street fights, party scene or dance sequences, make between ₹5,000-Rs. 10,000 for around five to six days of work. Pre-covid, most people were employed for about 25 days a month. In the last 8 months, Khan has been out working for only a couple of days.

Since government permits to restart shoots came in this August, Lekhraj has got only a couple of calls: Yash Raj Films needed a few people for a new untitled film while Sanjay Leela Bhansali required 30-50 artistes for his period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Lekhraj is ensuring people go on rotation basis so everyone gets a chance.

While some artistes have turned into vegetable or egg vendors, Om Prakash Tiwari, another artiste registered with Lekhraj said he wants to return to his village in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh but needs money for that as well. Tiwari’s son is also a junior artiste and has been sitting idle.

“We were hopeful work would start trickling in post the lockdown but that hasn’t happened. Now it’s up to the producers to see if they want us to survive," Tiwari said.

Kirpal Singh, a 65-year old who has appeared in titles such as Aashiqui and Sadak in the 1990s, has only worked in an ad since the lockdown ended.

“It’s even tougher for people belonging to an older age group," Singh said referring to the initial government mandate that prevented actors above the age of 65 from entering sets. While the Bombay high court quashed the order, Singh said producers are still apprehensive of their age-related vulnerabilities.

“We had never thought we would see such a time in life," Singh said.

The Indian film industry clocked ₹191 billion ( ₹19,100 crore) in 2019, according to the Ficci media and entertainment report 2020 and employs more than five lakh workers as per industry estimates.

