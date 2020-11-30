Bollywood’s junior artistes, technicians may find hard to resume work

Khan reports to Pappu Lekhraj, a junior artiste supplier who’s been in the business for 35 years himself while his company, started by his father, is 80 years old. “There has never been a worse time for the industry," said Lekhraj adding that given the paranoia around the spread of the virus, work for junior artistes and other daily wagers has come down by nearly 70%. If a producer earlier asked for around 100 people for a scene, he was now making do with 30.