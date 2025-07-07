Bollywood scripts recovery with sequels and small-town strategy

After a lacklustre first half in 2025 with box office collections just crossing ₹1,900 crore, the Hindi film industry is pinning hopes on a stronger second half. A packed release calendar, a wave of sequels, and stories rooted in mythology and folk traditions are expected to drive revenues up by 20–30%, theatre owners and producers said.

The recovery strategy centres on reaching audiences in tier-two and tier-three towns through culturally resonant stories. Franchises like Son of Sardaar 2, War 2, Baaghi 4, and Jolly LLB 3, along with folklore-inspired films like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Thama, are expected to dominate the theatrical landscape in the coming months.

Franchises are a series of films that continue the story of popular characters or worlds—building on past successes to attract loyal audiences with sequels and spin-offs.

“There is a clear strategy (to reach out to small-town audiences). A lot of the upcoming films are sequels, mythological stories, or based on Indian folklore. These are not just creative choices—they’re strategic," said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director at Miraj Entertainment Ltd, which operates multiplex theatres.

Franchises, he said, have a ready audience, while mythological and folklore-based content resonates strongly with families in smaller cities.

“These films work better in single screens and tier-two and tier-three cities, where people prefer larger-than-life, rooted stories," Mendiratta added.

Also read: Regional content gains ground on OTTs even as Hindi dominates

Return of epics

The trend is expected to continue well into 2026. Ranbir Kapoor will headline a two-part Ramayana franchise scheduled for Diwali 2026 and 2027, while Vicky Kaushal will play eternal warrior Parashurama in Mahavatar, slated for a December 2026 release.

“Films that are rooted in our culture or drawn from epics often connect well with the audience," said film producer Anand Pandit. “The broad canvas offered by mythology or folklore allows filmmakers to shape narratives that appeal to viewers who enjoy grand, impactful stories anchored in nostalgia or tradition."

Pandit added that the next six months would likely showcase audience-friendly spectacles, emotional mid-budget stories, and the return of familiar franchises. “If these films succeed, they could provide the kind of breakthroughs the industry needs right now," he said.

Also read: Never mind the movie - just get the popcorn! That's the latest audience trend at the cinema

Franchises over originals

Franchise-building is emerging as a go-to model in the absence of fresh stories. One viable strategy at this point is to create franchises and therefore build on a universe audiences already know of, said Satwik Lele, chief operating officer at MuktaA2 Cinemas.

While this might indicate a lack of originality, Lele pointed out that Hollywood relies heavily on sequels too, citing upcoming releases like The Fantastic 4: First Steps and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Packed release calendar

Experts say the release schedule in the second half of 2025 marks a clear departure from the sporadic releases of 2024 and early 2025.

Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar said the steady flow of films is key to restoring the movie-going habit.

“The consistency in release schedules is important to ensure people stay used to coming to theatres. That habit formation also helps the small and mid-budget films to perform," he said.

Also read: Online games and self-publishing platforms: movie producers tap new avenues for fresh plotlines