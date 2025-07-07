Bollywood scripts recovery with sequels and small-town strategy
With over ₹1,900 crore collected in H1, the Hindi film industry is eyeing a 20-30% bump in the second half of 2025, led by franchises, folk tales, and a packed release calendar.
After a lacklustre first half in 2025 with box office collections just crossing ₹1,900 crore, the Hindi film industry is pinning hopes on a stronger second half. A packed release calendar, a wave of sequels, and stories rooted in mythology and folk traditions are expected to drive revenues up by 20–30%, theatre owners and producers said.