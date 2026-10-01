Diminishing returns: Bollywood's over-reliance on sequels needs a reset

Hindi cinema’s reliance on sequels and franchise films including middling box-office performers Cocktail 2 and Alpha stands in sharp contrast to Hollywood’s success with new, non-franchise movies such as Michael, Project Hail Mary and Obsession over the past few months.
Theatre owners and experts say the overdose of sequels is evident: rising production and marketing costs have made studios selective, while franchises offer greater predictability in opening weekends. However, sequels with strong buzz are underperforming and the model is generating diminishing returns.