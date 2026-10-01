Diminishing returns: Bollywood's over-reliance on sequels needs a reset

Lata Jha
3 min read1 Oct 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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As sequels with strong buzz underperform, the model is clearly seeing diminishing returns.
Summary
In contrast to Hollywood's recent original hits, Hindi cinema leans on sequels, which are showing diminishing returns. 

Hindi cinema’s reliance on sequels and franchise films including middling box-office performers Cocktail 2 and Alpha stands in sharp contrast to Hollywood’s success with new, non-franchise movies such as Michael, Project Hail Mary and Obsession over the past few months.

Theatre owners and experts say the overdose of sequels is evident: rising production and marketing costs have made studios selective, while franchises offer greater predictability in opening weekends. However, sequels with strong buzz are underperforming and the model is generating diminishing returns.

Even though sequels such as Dhamaal 4 ( 163.80 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( 146.14 crore) have drawn large audiences, experts say it is important for new brands to come up.

“Hollywood's recent non-franchise successes do not translate directly here because our market is still largely star-driven rather than story-driven,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language OTT platform. “A non-star, non-franchise film in India has to clear a very demanding first three days test, and clearing it depends as much on marketing, release timing and early word-of-mouth as it does on the quality of the film itself.”

Original films do break through, but more as an exception than as a pattern, Das said, adding that theatrical economics in India are built around opening weekends, and opening weekends are built around familiarity, a star, a known franchise, a recognizable brand.

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“An original film has no such head start, so it needs everything else to go right at once: the trailer, the music, the reviews, the timing and the conversation around it. When that alignment happens, the results are magical. When it does not, even a genuinely good film can go unnoticed in week one, and in today's market, week one is often all you get,” Das pointed out.

Upfront risk

The biggest challenge is that fresh subjects carry all of the risk upfront with none of the built-in insurance a franchise provides, so decision-makers gravitate toward what has worked before.

Ashish Misra, head of commercialization at Cinepolis India, agreed that fresh subjects have to earn audience attention in an increasingly crowded market. However, if a film delivers on its promise, positive word-of-mouth will most definitely extend its theatrical run, he added.

“Today, moviegoers rely more on authentic word-of-mouth than pre-release hype, which gives well-made original films a clear path to succeed. If a film resonates, it continues to attract audiences well beyond its opening weekend, regardless of whether it’s a franchise or a fresh IP,” Misra said.

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Dhurandhar became the biggest film at release without being part of a franchise, he cited as an example. Recent successes such as Main Wapas Aaunga, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Chhaava and Kantara and regional hits like Laalo demonstrate that original concepts can deliver exceptional commercial performance, he added.

According to Gautam Dutta, CEO for revenue and operations at PVR Inox Ltd, consumers today have more entertainment choices than ever before, so every visit to the cinema is a conscious decision. They look for stories that offer emotion, scale, originality or spectacle, something that deserves the big screen.

“Original films and franchises are no longer competing with each other; they are complementing each other. A healthy theatrical ecosystem needs both. Franchises create anticipation, while original films bring freshness and often become the franchises of tomorrow,” Dutta said.

Bigger challenge

The bigger challenge for original films isn't audience acceptance – it's risk allocation. Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director of CineNow, an entertainment financing platform, said an original film begins without franchise awareness, historical audience data or guaranteed opening-day demand, while marketing costs can be substantial.

With streaming and satellite buyers reducing upfront guarantees, more financial risk now sits with producers and theatrical distributors.

Original films need higher investment in awareness-building since there's no existing recall, which raises the stakes on marketing and release timing, said Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment Ltd. Screen competition is real too as originals often release alongside franchise or star-driven titles, making opening-weekend visibility harder to secure, he said.

“The industry knows over-dependence on sequels isn't sustainable. Every franchise was once an unknown idea someone backed before release,” Munshi said. “A healthy ecosystem needs both: tentpoles that drive scale and originals that expand choice and create tomorrow's franchises.”

Also Read | Bollywood loves remakes, but not the legal loopholes around them

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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