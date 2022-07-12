Bollywood set for bumper box office collections in 2H

NEW DELHI :The Hindi film industry is expected to post a more than 60% jump in revenues in the second half of this calendar year, overcoming its poor show in the first half, buoyed by a slew of big-ticket releases and several extended weekends in the coming months. Trade experts expect Bollywood to garner ₹1,400 crore in earnings in the six months through December compared to ₹850 crore in the first half. With multiple holiday weekends like Independence Day, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, there is high expectation from films such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Karan Johar’s Liger and Brahmastra, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha, horror comedy Bhediya (Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon), Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty.

