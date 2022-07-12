Bollywood set for bumper box office collections in 2H

Film trade analysts said Hindi movies released in the past few months such as Jersey, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek were mid-sized titles with little spectacle value. That’s set to change in the second half with star-studded large-scale productions
NEW DELHI :The Hindi film industry is expected to post a more than 60% jump in revenues in the second half of this calendar year, overcoming its poor show in the first half, buoyed by a slew of big-ticket releases and several extended weekends in the coming months. Trade experts expect Bollywood to garner ₹1,400 crore in earnings in the six months through December compared to ₹850 crore in the first half. With multiple holiday weekends like Independence Day, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, there is high expectation from films such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Karan Johar’s Liger and Brahmastra, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha, horror comedy Bhediya (Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon), Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty.
“The second half of the year should definitely be better than the first. Not only are many big Hindi films slated for release, we will also see multiple festive weekends. In contrast, the first six months saw very few big films releasing in the Hindi language," said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd.
Film trade analysts said Hindi movies released in the past few months such as Jersey, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek were mid-sized titles with little spectacle value. That’s set to change in the second half with star-studded large-scale productions.
The industry may, however, still lag pre-covid collections of ₹4,000 crore in 2019 but could touch ₹2,200 crore by this year-end if the pandemic remains under control.
Devang Sampat, chief executive at Cinepolis India said the good news is as quality content has returned to cinemas across languages, so have audiences.
“Post the lifting of government restrictions, out of 12 weeks, we were above the 2019 average weekly admits for eight. Other metrics such as SPH (spend per head) have been showing an increasing trend and we have crossed pre-covid levels," he said.