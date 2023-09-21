Bollywood set to cross 75% of 2022 box office collections in September quarter

“The months of August and September have been an exceptional time for the business and cannot be considered the new normal. That said, filmmakers are going back to the drawing board to create visual spectacles as audience palettes have changed. For cinemas, it is problem of plenty now with so many films ready for release," Amit Sharma, managing director, Miraj Cinemas, said. He pointed out that Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is slated for early October, along with comedy drama Thank You for Coming. The Dussehra weekend is packed with southern films like Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageswara Rao, while The Marvels will release along with Tiger 3 for Diwali.

