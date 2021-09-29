Bollywood slows down on direct-to-digital release of films

“There have been fewer Hindi films (this time) because most producers have been holding up their films in the wait for Maharashtra cinemas to reopen," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said adding that no big star with a mass-market audience base is willing to experiment with an OTT premiere. Part of this has to do with the perception that OTT still caters to a niche target group but also because of the stronghold that national multiplex chains command in north India, and which have been vehement in their opposition to direct-to-digital release of films.