Southern comfort: Bollywood production houses turn south to de-risk, diversify with film deals and new facilities
Summary
Bollywood stakeholders are increasingly collaborating with partners in the south, where audience engagement is strong and box office success is consistent. Partnerships include multi-film deals and investments in infrastructure, aiming to de-risk projects in the unpredictable Hindi market.
Lured by a wide audience base and the possibility of fresh stories, several stakeholders in Bollywood—be it producers, studios, multiplex chains and even actor Ajay Devgn—are betting big on deals in the south.
