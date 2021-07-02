Bollywood, southern movie industries announce new projects in signs of recovery

New Delhi: Movie theatres may be some time away from reopening completely, but Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movie industries are fast announcing new projects, in signs of returning to work and making films for theatrical release.

Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects. Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively. As far as Bollywood goes, Ajay Devgn will produce the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi, while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a musical love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Trade experts say these are signs the industry is looking at theatrical releases seriously, especially in 2022, when improving consumer sentiment and vaccinated audiences will make for good returns for movies that are ready by then.

“Everyone in the entertainment, and specifically, the film industry, has realized that there are no two ways about the fact that cinemas are not going away anywhere. The theatrical business still brings nearly 60-70% of the total revenue of all films and OTT platforms will co-exist with it like satellite television or home video did," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

Presuming people take around three to four months to feel fully safe in visiting theatres even after pan-India reopenings, the film business in India could see a jump of at least 20% in revenue compared to 2019 once things normalize, given how hungry audiences are to step out of home, trade experts say. The trend has already been seen overseas with Fast & Furious 9 setting a post-pandemic record as it collected around $63 million over its three-day weekend in the US and A Quiet Place Part II having earned around $47 million over the same period earlier.

“F9 will the third film to cross the $100 million mark post the pandemic after Godzilla vs Kong and The Quiet Place Part II and a $100 million weekend could come soon if things continue this way," trade website Box Office India said in a blog, pointing out that seating capacities are limited and many properties still shut in the US and Canada.

“Theatrical release dictates the makers’ bargain for other rights going forward, and the essence of the film, regardless of whether it is big or small-budget, is often lost if isn’t watched on the big screen," Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, INOX Leisure Ltd had said in an earlier interview to Mint, adding that people are happy going out even for medium-budget films because the combination of technology and plush services makes it feel like an outing. The fact that audiences had come back in droves after the first lockdown, at least for some Tamil and Telugu language films, showed that cinemas are here to stay and are still the only means for people in India to spend time outdoors with the family.

“We are analyzing past data- customer relationship management inputs, likes and dislikes of our customers and taking this time to prepare ourselves to deliver the best possible experience to the audience when we reopen," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd said.

