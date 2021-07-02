Bollywood, southern movie industries announce new projects in signs of recovery

“Theatrical release dictates the makers’ bargain for other rights going forward, and the essence of the film, regardless of whether it is big or small-budget, is often lost if isn’t watched on the big screen," Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, INOX Leisure Ltd had said in an earlier interview to Mint, adding that people are happy going out even for medium-budget films because the combination of technology and plush services makes it feel like an outing. The fact that audiences had come back in droves after the first lockdown, at least for some Tamil and Telugu language films, showed that cinemas are here to stay and are still the only means for people in India to spend time outdoors with the family.

