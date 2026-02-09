Bollywood's 'spiritual sequels' spark a major IP law battle: What filmmakers need to know
Lata Jha 5 min read 09 Feb 2026, 11:52 am IST
Summary
Filmmakers banking on 'spiritual sequels' to past hits now face legal challenges for copyright and trademark infringement. Recent cases involving Eros and T-Series highlight the high risks of misusing IP and misleading audiences.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hindi language filmmakers who have increasingly begun to bank on the trend of ‘spiritual sequels’ – films that may be similar in tone or theme to an earlier hit, but not a direct continuation of the plot, or even those that feature the same cast – may be in for legal challenges.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story