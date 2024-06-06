Bollywood stalls as star fees, fickle audiences cast a shadow

NEW DELHI:Bollywood studios have halted fresh projects amid steep star fees and fickle audiences, as the industry struggles to find a way forward after multiple big-budget films hit the dust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor fees, which jumped by 20% following the pandemic outbreak, remain elevated despite thinning theatres, industry executives said. Many stars are not keen on revenue-sharing models proposed by filmmakers. At the same time, the industry has not been able to find new winning formulas, and bets on big stars have not always worked out.

The Bull, an action film starring Salman Khan has been stalled indefinitely, while Ranveer Singh recently exited Rakshas, which was to be directed by Prashant Varma of Telugu hit HanuMan. The sequel to Tiger Shroff's Ganapath and another action film of his, Rambo, too have made no progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cost-cutting At the same time, projects that have begun production such as Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par are trying to cut costs by shifting to locations offering tax rebates, while others are controlling marketing expenses. Industry experts said there is a major crisis across studios and companies at a time when revenues from streaming platforms and the sale of other rights have dried up.

“Things have come to a standstill, and everyone is putting their heads together to figure out how to bring costs down. The talent, especially, needs to take stock of the situation to come on board as co-producers because otherwise nobody has money to pump in," a senior film producer said on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star fees are the biggest expense for most filmmakers, while location, equipment rentals and other costs make up a tiny share. The producer cited above said that though everyone is aware of the malaise, star fee correction hasn’t happened across the board because top names are in no rush to sign films. They would rather wait since they already have a regular stream of revenue in the form of brand endorsements and social media collaborations, he added.

Also read: Movies go solo as OTTs swipe left on deals before theatrical release

Steep fees Star fees took off as streaming platforms snapped up movies at steep prices when theatres were closed to check the pandemic. As theatres reopened and subscriptions flattened, streaming apps dialled down movie purchases, but star fees remain high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The producer added that in a few cases where films have begun shoot, producers are trying to move to locations where subsidies are available. However, even these are nominal amounts and often reimbursed only after the project is completed. “The other big expense is on marketing, where input costs are always going up, in terms of hoardings, ad spots and influencers," the person added.

Over the past few months, big star vehicles such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and Fighter have underperformed at the box office.

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said with critical rights such as satellite and digital drying up, everyone is waiting for a box office revival. “It’s best to be prudent at this time. Everyone is relooking at budgets and star fees, but the equilibrium hasn’t really set in," Johar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Can't cut corners' At the same time, filmmakers cannot be expected to compromise or cut corners, Yusuf Shaikh, business head of feature films at production and distribution firm Percept Pictures said. In case of big-budget spectacles, for instance, adequate work and investment are needed in visual effects. “You can’t expect audiences to pay ₹500-1,000 in theatres if the quality of work is not up to the mark. The need of the hour is for actors to realize that they have to start being rational. Everyone needs to have skin in the game," Shaikh explained.

Producers realize the film has to work at the box office, and while it is important to be comfortable with digital, music and other revenues, there is now lower dependence on these, former Zee Studios chief business officer Shariq Patel said in a Mint report dated 20 March. “The cushion from such ancillary streams is becoming thinner, which means ATL (above the line) costs will have to rationalize, and everyone should be ready to ride the risk," Patel added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bollywood social dramas lose traction

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!