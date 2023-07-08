Bhumi Pednekar is first India ambassador for MAC Cosmetics’ VIVA GLAM Charitable initiative

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been onboarded as the new face of M·A·C Cosmetics’ VIVA GLAM charitable initiative, which supports healthy futures and equal rights for all. With this launch, Pednekar joins previous ambassadors including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Rosalia and Ricky Martin. The Viva Glam Bhumi Pednekar lipstick thus launched is a limited-edition lipstick co-created by the actor and M·A·C Cosmetics.

All of the proceeds from sale of this lipstick will go to local organizations that support women and girls, HIV/AIDS relief efforts and the LGBTQIA+ community, the company said in a statement.

“I am humbled, honoured, and excited to be M·A·C VIVA GLAM’s first ever India Ambassador. I genuinely believe that it is each of our responsibility to support healthy futures and equal rights now, and for the future generations. I am thrilled to help spread awareness of this amazing initiative with my own VIVA GLAM Lipstick," Pednekar said in a statement.

Through the initiative, M·A·C Cosmetics India will expand their partnership with two VIVA GLAM grantees in the country in the coming year – Organization for Friends, Energies, and Resources (OFFER) and Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT). As part of its relationship with OFFER, this lipstick will help support Anandaghar, a palliative care program for children living with HIV/AIDS in the outskirts of Kolkata that takes care of boarding, food, medical requirement, schooling and tuition fees as well as cocurricular activities for the effected children.

“We are thrilled to have Bhumi as the face of our latest VIVA GLAM campaign. Bhumi perfectly embodies the essence of Indian beauty and the core values of M·A·C Cosmetics and together, this campaign will amplify the message of inclusivity and further drive positive change", Karen Thompson, brand manager, M·A·C Cosmetics India said in a statement.