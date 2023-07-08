Bhumi Pednekar is first India ambassador for MAC Cosmetics’ VIVA GLAM Charitable initiative

Bhumi Pednekar is first India ambassador for MAC Cosmetics’ VIVA GLAM Charitable initiative1 min read 08 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM IST
With this launch, Pednekar joins previous ambassadors including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Rosalia and Ricky Martin. The Viva Glam Bhumi Pednekar lipstick thus launched is a limited-edition lipstick co-created by the actor and M·A·C Cosmetics.
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been onboarded as the new face of M·A·C Cosmetics’ VIVA GLAM charitable initiative, which supports healthy futures and equal rights for all. With this launch, Pednekar joins previous ambassadors including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Rosalia and Ricky Martin. The Viva Glam Bhumi Pednekar lipstick thus launched is a limited-edition lipstick co-created by the actor and M·A·C Cosmetics.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×