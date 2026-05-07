Before the big-screen debut, celebrity relatives are testing fame on social media

Lata Jha
3 min read7 May 2026, 12:11 PM IST
logo
Riddhima Kapoor, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, will soon feature in a film.
Summary
Bollywood celebrity relatives are building loyal social media audiences before entering films, turning digital fame into a launchpad that lowers marketing risks for producers while helping them monetise personal brands beyond acting.

Unlike the traditional Bollywood template of flashy acting debuts, celebrity relatives are increasingly building loyal audiences on social media first and monetizing their personal brands before stepping into films, shows or mainstream entertainment projects.

Figures such as Riddhima Kapoor, who is set to appear in a film soon, and Krishna Shroff, recently seen in multiple reality shows, have leveraged the low barriers to digital content creation to build personal brands and attract collaborations with companies before taking the mainstream entertainment route.

Industry experts say the strategy is straightforward: a ready-made audience reduces marketing costs and lowers the risk attached to launching fresh faces in films and television. Instead of building visibility from scratch, producers and brands now rely on measurable engagement and documented fan bases.

Also Read | After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor talks about ‘struggles’ of star kids

Social-first fame

“These are individuals who may not have broken into mainstream acting or production, but they carry significant advantages: access, wealth, network, and a powerful surname. The barriers to content creation and distribution are lower, and they're leveraging that,” said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea.

In many cases, this isn’t even about fame alone, Pillai added, but a broader content marketing exercise.

“They might be running a restaurant, a fashion boutique, or another business, and this becomes a compelling extension of that brand. This works because audiences get a space inside the living rooms of families they already admire. The A-lister connection, even as a relative in the background, does 10 times the work of traditional brand content,” he added.

Also Read | Bollywood star kids celebrating 1st Diwali this year

Built-in reach

Calling the phenomenon a form of “strategic repackaging,” Supriya M. Kalla, assistant professor of marketing at IMI Delhi, said the shift is being driven by instant credibility, strong customer engagement and the ability to leverage celebrity legacy into commercial brands.

“These individuals have a strong social media presence and are frequently tracked by paparazzi, generating consistent earned media. They cultivate a personal brand that feels more relatable and accessible than traditional A-list celebrities, resonating with Gen Z audiences,” Kalla added.

For producers and studios, the appeal is both financial and cultural. Ekshita Arora, senior copywriter at digital marketing agency BC Web Wise, said audience interest is no longer speculative but measurable through engagement metrics.

“Social media traction has become a tangible way to measure the kind of engagement a celebrity relative is likely to command if cast or launched. It shifts decision-making from instinct to insight, significantly reducing the pressure on production houses to artificially build hype ahead of a debut. Instead, there is already a visible, engaged audience that can be tapped into,” Arora said.

However, Arora pointed out that the social-first pathway comes with limitations. Visibility and follower counts do not automatically translate into acting ability or long-term audience acceptance.

“If the ultimate aim is a seamless transition into acting, a large following offers reach, not skills,” she said, adding that questions around nepotism and privilege continue to shadow celebrity relatives. There is also constant scrutiny of both the individual and the broader “family brand.”

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara to make Bollywood debut?

Beyond acting

At the same time, acting is no longer the singular aspiration for many celebrity families. Figures such as Ira Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Sameeksha Pednekar and Navya Naveli Nanda reflect a wider shift toward entrepreneurship, podcasts, newsletters, D2C brands and niche influence in areas such as sustainability, luxury lifestyle and mental health.

Sayak Mukherjee, co-founder of creator marketing agency Creatorcult and founder of digital marketing agency Brandwizz Communications, agreed that not everyone from celebrity families is necessarily targeting films anymore.

“Many are building strong individual businesses, whether it’s personal brands, lifestyle ventures, or long-term content ecosystems. Social media itself has become a full-fledged career, not just a stepping stone,” he said.

Still, sustaining relevance remains the biggest challenge, according to Brijen Desai, associate vice president at digital agency White Rivers Media.

“The primary challenge is sustainability because audiences built on family association require a distinct personal identity to remain engaged over time. Relatability has a ceiling, and consistent content output is demanding. The return on a social media audience is no longer measured only in screen credits but increasingly in brand equity and commercial ventures,” Desai said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.