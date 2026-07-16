Hindi cinema has no fresh stars. Can it still charm Gen Z audiences to theatres?

Lata Jha
4 min read16 Jul 2026, 10:50 AM IST
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The average age of the top five male Hindi film stars stood at 54 in 2025, up from 47 years in 2019.(PTI)
Summary
Bollywood still relies on its ageing superstars to sell tickets. But as younger audiences shape the box office, the industry's inability to produce the next generation of theatrical stars is emerging as a serious structural concern.

Despite the underwhelming performance of several big-star films, established actors continue to be the biggest draw for opening and sustaining movies in theatres.

However, an analysis by media consulting firm Ormax highlights a growing structural concern: the average age of the top five male Hindi film stars rose to 54 years in 2025 from 47 years in 2019, even as theatrical audiences remain overwhelmingly young.

Around 57% of the Hindi box office comes from viewers aged 15-30, according to Ormax. The mismatch raises questions about the absence of younger, top-tier stars capable of delivering event-worthy theatrical films and keeping the cinema ecosystem thriving.

An ageing lineup

To be sure, the average age has risen not because audiences have shifted towards older stars, Ormax said. It has increased because the top layer has remained largely unchanged, and the same stars have simply grown older over the past six years.

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In 2025, the top five male stars were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor (in that order). In 2019, the list comprised Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.

“One of the biggest problems that ails the movie business at this point is that there are no big stars in the younger generation who have enough appeal that can cut through audience segments,” said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

This also has to do with the fact that the younger generation has its own set of stars—from actors in web series to social media content creators, Puri added.

Moreover, filmmakers are no longer creating vehicles for younger movie actors to achieve that level of stardom. Projects being conceptualized today are more niche and slice-of-life, making relatable faces more valuable than larger-than-life personalities.

Other than opening films, big stars create aspiration, continuity and cultural memory, helping audiences form lasting emotional relationships with the industry itself—not just with individual titles, Ormax said in a blog.

They also give producers the confidence to back ambitious films, new genres and large-scale theatrical bets. Therefore, a healthy star system is not just about fame—it is about sustainability, the blog pointed out.

As the current generation of stars ages further, a vacuum will inevitably emerge. If the next line of stars has not been built by then, the industry is bound to face structural weakness, it added.

South's advantage

The southern film industries have handled this transition far more organically, said Kaushik Das, founder and chief executive officer of OTT platform AAO NXT.

“The rise of Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay, and Prabhas has built mass stardom at scale, while simultaneously a new wave of actors including Junior NTR post RRR, Fahadh Faasil in Malayalam cinema, and Dhanush straddling multiple industries have built credible, differentiated star identities,” Das said.

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Importantly, the South has also shown that content can create stars rather than waiting for inherited star power to greenlight content.

That is a healthier model, Das said, adding that this is the direction the entire industry needs to move in.

The content debate

To be sure, many industry experts believe the South has demonstrated that if filmmakers back a compelling story featuring a fresh face with strong production values, audiences will turn up.

The Hindi film industry, they say, needs production houses willing to make those bets more consistently.

On the OTT side, the story is already unfolding, with newer talent steadily finding its footing on streaming platforms. The challenge lies in translating that success to theatres, which requires a different level of investment, marketing and patience.

“It is not age but dated content that fails at the box-office. Rather than fixating on a static star system, we need to change static systems of content creation,” film producer Anand Pandit said.

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The Malayalam film industry has struck the perfect balance between star-driven vehicles like Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, and younger films like Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Boys, which has raked in millions on the strength of its fresh theme and vibrant energy, Pandit said.

When a megastar like Mammootty can produce and star in an unconventional film like Kaathal: The Core, it shows that it is possible to keep experimenting with stories and characters at any age.

“We must also encourage ecosystems where young writers, makers and actors feel seen and heard and are given creative freedom to tell the stories that will automatically draw their peers into theatres,” Pandit added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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