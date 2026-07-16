Hindi cinema has no fresh stars. Can it still charm Gen Z audiences to theatres?

Despite the underwhelming performance of several big-star films, established actors continue to be the biggest draw for opening and sustaining movies in theatres.
However, an analysis by media consulting firm Ormax highlights a growing structural concern: the average age of the top five male Hindi film stars rose to 54 years in 2025 from 47 years in 2019, even as theatrical audiences remain overwhelmingly young.
Around 57% of the Hindi box office comes from viewers aged 15-30, according to Ormax. The mismatch raises questions about the absence of younger, top-tier stars capable of delivering event-worthy theatrical films and keeping the cinema ecosystem thriving.
An ageing lineup
To be sure, the average age has risen not because audiences have shifted towards older stars, Ormax said. It has increased because the top layer has remained largely unchanged, and the same stars have simply grown older over the past six years.