Bollywood kin ride family legacy, social media to fashion their own brand

Names like Navya Naveli Nanda, grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, are beneficiaries of such associations, which brand experts say are driven by virtue of them getting regularly clicked by the paparazzi and their wide social media presence.

Family members of Bollywood celebrities who may not be actors or widely-known public figures are basking in reflected glory - with several money-making opportunities to boot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thanks to their association with celebrity families, brands queue up not just for one-time collaborations but sign them up as full-time ambassadors. It's not long before these lesser celebrities launch their own startups.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Names like Navya Naveli Nanda, grand-daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, are beneficiaries of such associations, which brand experts say are driven by virtue of them getting regularly clicked by the paparazzi and their wide social media presence. However, in the value chain, such names are only equivalent to micro-influencers and not mainstream actors, they add. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These celebrities may not be quintessential brand ambassadors, as they do not have the traditional name or fame per se, but they do have their own unique identity which comes with being a part of the family. They are born with a legacy name or maybe married into it. So, when you see them, even though they are not A-listers who have made it on their own or are part of the celebrity-status profession, they still carry the weightage of that name," said Jitendra Hirawat, director, SoCheers Films, a digital agency.

Also Read: Bollywood stalls as star fees, fickle audiences cast a shadow He calls such personalities unintentional celebrities.

Much of this derived celebrityhood is based on the presence of such figures on social media and them getting continually clicked by the paparazzi, Shubhangi Bhatia, strategy consultant at BOD Consulting, explained. “These are names that not everyone knows, but the target audience does. They’ve also built their own content over the years on social media," Bhatia said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shruti Deora, senior vice-president, client relationships, at digital agency White Rivers Media, pointed out that non-actor figures from Bollywood families are reshaping brand endorsements with their blend of relatability and cultural cachet. “Their family connections add a touch of glamour, while their down-to-earth personas resonate with today’s authenticity-seeking consumers. Their strong social media presence allows them to effectively engage younger audiences, offering a refreshing change from traditional celebrity endorsements," Deora said.

Also Read: Off-Key: Theatre owners concerned over lack of buzz around Bollywood tunes These individuals are not actors or sportspersons, yet their connections to prominent Bollywood families give them a unique allure, according to industry experts. “They embody values that resonate with a certain demographic—those who appreciate subtle luxury, heritage, and the understated glamour of being associated with a famous lineage," said Siddharth R. Dungarwal, founder, Snitch, a fast fashion retail brand.

Others who have similarly benefited from Bollywood family connections include Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of film producer Boney Kapoor, who have built a presence in fashion and digital spaces. This trend occurs because their family names open doors to opportunities, media coverage, and a built-in audience that many brands find appealing. Khushi Kapoor, much like actor Ananya Panday, had begun collaborating with brands much before her film debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Success of startups by people from prominent families driven by access to resources' To be sure, entertainment industry experts emphasize that the success of startups launched by individuals from prominent families is often driven by their access to resources, both financial and social. These individuals can leverage their family networks to secure funding, media coverage, and a loyal customer base from the outset. For example, startups like Masaba Gupta’s House of Masaba have thrived due to the founder’s strong personal brand, which is deeply connected to her celebrity lineage. Earlier this year, Rajput too launched her skincare brand Akind.

In the brand value chain, these figures are positioned similarly to other influencers, where the key metrics are the size and engagement of their audience. They are likely to charge less than mainstream celebrities but offer brands the potential advantage of associating with a name that could become a bigger star in the future. That said, the sustainability of this brand identity depends on how well these influencers continue to engage with their audience. While their initial success may be tied to their family connections, long-term success depends on their ability to create content that remains relevant and appealing.

“Like all influencer marketing, the approach is largely tactical and short-term. However, if these figures continue to grow their following and produce quality content, they could also evolve into strategic long-term partners for brands.The dependency on their family’s fame is significant at the outset, but over time, it’s their content quality and audience engagement that will determine their sustained relevance. Brands must assess whether their influence is consistent or just a temporary spike due to a momentary trend," said Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO, KlugKlug, a platform offering influencer-marketing software. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}