Box office duds are beginning to show on star salaries

Spectacles such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have brought in mega box-office numbers, but producers know they cannot bank on such a success every quarter or even every six months. Much of the enthusiasm that has to do with pent-up demand among audiences will gradually wane. “The other challenge is that OTT platforms too are backtracking if the film doesn’t find a draw at the box office unlike earlier when they were more enthusiastic about simply picking up the biggest titles. And, frankly, nobody knows what will work at the box office, the situation is very dicey right now," the executive cited earlier said.

