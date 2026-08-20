Why Bollywood stars are turning to niche filmmakers and experimental projects

Lata Jha
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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Alia Bhatt will be seen in the next instalment of horror fantasy Tumbbad with Sohum Shah while Ranveer Singh has signed up for Pralay, a survival and action thriller to be directed by Jai Mehta.
Summary
Bollywood stars are ditching formulaic vehicles for experimental films by niche filmmakers, betting on fresh narratives, rooted storytelling and distinctive creative voices as box-office returns from conventional star-led films falter.

Mainstream Bollywood stars, long known for working with select top production houses and established filmmakers, are increasingly signing up for lower-budget, experimental projects helmed by names with relatively niche or digital-first followings.

For instance, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the next instalment of horror fantasy Tumbbad with Sohum Shah, while Ranveer Singh has signed up for Pralay, a survival and action thriller to be directed by Jai Mehta, known for shows like Scam 1992. Salman Khan is slated to feature in a superhero comedy by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

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Several of these filmmakers and franchises have developed cult digital followings over the years. Mainstream stars, meanwhile, are grappling with increasingly unpredictable box-office outcomes and recognising that associating with strong creative voices can strengthen both their credibility and long-term relevance.

Fresh ideas

“Everyone is struggling for new ideas and looking to get out of spaces that have been done to death. Routine stuff is no longer flying at the box office,” said film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, also founder and chief executive of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema.

Actors are therefore, looking for younger, newer makers to partner with who can at least come up with ideas that audiences cannot predict beforehand, Shaikh added.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai agreed that many relatively unconventional names know the pulse of the youth better.

“Established directors can no longer guarantee a hit and everyone, including heads of OTT platforms are trying to figure what can really catch on with audiences,” Pillai said.

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In such a scenario, industry experts believe makers with niche digital followings or popular streaming originals stand to gain. The abundance of content on video streaming platforms has brought several new names to the fore, who are not just competing for theatrical offerings to be greenlit by studios but are also building their own niche fan bases.

Star power tested

Recent failures of top star vehicles have further highlighted the limits of conventional star power. Alia Bhatt’s Alpha ( 57.72 crore), romantic drama Chand Mera Dil ( 27.78 crore) and Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo ( 59.90 crore) have struggled, suggesting that formulaic writing may no longer be serving the interests of lead stars whose fan followings do not necessarily translate into box-office earnings.

At the same time, the success of titles such as Stree 2 and Munjya further proves that audiences today are responding strongly to rooted cinematic worlds and genre-led franchises, rather than just conventional star vehicles.

In many ways, aligning with distinctive filmmakers and established storytelling universes has become a smart commercial strategy as much as a creative choice.

Budget pressure

That said, the presence of a star typically creates upward pressure on a film’s budget and scale. Tight budgets force creative solutions and keep storytelling lean. The moment a film has a 150 crore star, the entire apparatus changes — the number of shooting days, the scale of locations, and expectations for marketing spend.

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The producer then has to make a very deliberate choice between wanting the star's opening-weekend pull, or protecting the creative DNA that made the franchise work.

This creates a fundamental challenge for digital-first directors and niche franchises. These filmmakers have built audiences through unconventional storytelling and genre experimentation, but a major star automatically changes audience expectations and commercial pressures. There is always a risk that larger budgets and wider-release ambitions push films towards safer, more formulaic storytelling.

“Everything becomes bigger once a star comes on board. The challenge is for the maker or franchise’s original voice to not get swayed by that and not let the star overpower what the film is supposed to be. Because then it turns into no man’s land,” film producer Shariq Patel said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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