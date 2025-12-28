Even as a handful of blockbusters and sleeper mid-budget films lit up the box office in 2025, major announcements from popular Hindi film actors have been conspicuously missing, suggesting that few new projects have gone on the floors.
Star power on pause: Why Bollywood is holding back on new film projects in 2025
SummaryNew announcements are down by 70% compared to an average year, especially a pre-covid year. The number of star-led Hindi language films stood at 33 in 2023, 34 in 2024 and 39 in 2025.
