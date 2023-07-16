Bollywood navigates a clash of streaming versus stardom1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Industry experts argued frequent appearance on a free or home medium could diminish the appeal of their appearance
New Delhi: Bollywood stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and even Akshay Kumar, who ventured into web originals, or had their films directly stream on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as JioCinema, might encounter some difficulties in maintaining their stardom.
