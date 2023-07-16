New Delhi: Bollywood stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and even Akshay Kumar, who ventured into web originals, or had their films directly stream on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as JioCinema, might encounter some difficulties in maintaining their stardom.

Industry experts argued frequent appearance on a free or home medium could diminish the appeal of their appearance. This could explain why established icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have refrained from participating in OTT projects.

However, some others contend that the younger generation of Bollywood actors lacks the star power of veteran stars, and their involvement on OTT platforms helps them remain relevant. The impact on their stardom could be negligible if the film successfully resonates with the audience, as seen in the recent case of Vicky Kaushal’s and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke.

“It may be too early to arrive at a conclusion but there is fear among producers on certain stars who may have over-exposed themselves. Will audiences want to pay ₹500 to go watch someone in a theatre when their films are streaming for free or at reasonable annual rates at home?" said a senior film producer requesting anonymity. While Kumar’s films such as Ram Setu, Selfiee and Raksha Bandhan failed to connect with the audiences due to below-par content, there may have been some viewer fatigue creeping in with him appearing in Cuttputlli and Atrangi Re on OTT, impacting the aura around his theatrical releases. The same could hold true for Rajkummar Rao as Bheed and Hit: The First Case fared poorly post OTT releases like Ludo, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do and The White Tiger.

“Being seen way too much on OTT platforms can affect stardom, as curiosity around the star dies down," Himanshu Arora, the cofounder of Social Panga, a digital agency, said.

Note, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan didn’t opt for films going directly on OTTs even during the pandemic, film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said. “There is a category of promising actors whose presence isn’t a guarantee for footfalls and box office performance, and is linked to the merit of the film," Rathi said

Howver, Tanuj Garg, managing partner, Ellipsis Entertainment said OTTs and cinemas will co-exist. “OTTs help in expanding an actor’s reach, and aids box office prospects."

“Box office standing is only partly about star power. Actors are only as good as the content he represents. So regardless of his over or under exposure on OTT, success at the box office, depends on the content being toplined by him," Garg said.

However, the presence of stars can prove to be a huge attraction for streaming platforms. Sanmesh Sapkal, associate director, key accounts at digital agency TheSmallBigIdea said the star power of movies and shows will become a key competitive factor for these platforms to outshine one another. JioCinema has taken an early lead in this space, giving them an advantageous position. On the other hand, actors are actively seeking opportunities to reach the masses and their goal now revolves around achieving widespread acceptance across India, rather than solely relying on average box office collections.

“The star power and recognition that renowned actors bring to these films generate curiosity and interest among (OTT) audiences. However, while stars can bring in an initial surge of audience, sustained viewership and success ultimately depend on the quality of content. Shows like Scam 1992 demonstrate that good content can create a sustained following, even without the presence of well-known stars," Jitendra Hirawat, director at digital agency SoCheers said.

