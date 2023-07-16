Bollywood navigates a clash of streaming versus stardom

“It may be too early to arrive at a conclusion but there is fear among producers on certain stars who may have over-exposed themselves. Will audiences want to pay ₹500 to go watch someone in a theatre when their films are streaming for free or at reasonable annual rates at home?" said a senior film producer requesting anonymity. While Kumar’s films such as Ram Setu, Selfiee and Raksha Bandhan failed to connect with the audiences due to below-par content, there may have been some viewer fatigue creeping in with him appearing in Cuttputlli and Atrangi Re on OTT, impacting the aura around his theatrical releases. The same could hold true for Rajkummar Rao as Bheed and Hit: The First Case fared poorly post OTT releases like Ludo, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do and The White Tiger.