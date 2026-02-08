Why Dhurandhar and Border 2 are outperforming Bollywood’s patriot playbook
Summary
Bollywood’s nationalist films are evolving, with sharper storytelling and higher production values translating into stronger box-office performance. Films such as Dhurandhar and Border 2 pair emotion with spectacle, resonating beyond patriotic sentiment.
India has seen a surge of war and patriotic films in recent years that resonated deeply with audiences, but the latest releases have dramatically raised the bar, translating into explosive box-office collections.
