Why Dhurandhar and Border 2 are outperforming Bollywood’s patriot playbook

India has seen a surge of war and patriotic films in recent years that resonated deeply with audiences, but the latest releases have dramatically raised the bar, translating into explosive box-office collections.

Bollywood continues to stick to a nationalist narrative that has found reasonable commercial success, while gradually upping the ante with higher production values, slicker storytelling and stronger music - boosting theatrical footfalls and setting cash registers ringing.

Trade experts and theatre owners say that while recent nationalist hits like Dhurandhar ( ₹894.45 crore) and Border 2 ( ₹323.89 crore) lean on a similar template, there is a reason their box-office figures are significantly higher than other war and propaganda movies such as The Kashmir Files ( ₹252.90 crore) and Uri: The Surgical Strike ( ₹245.36 crore), which were considered breakout hits in their time but, along with several similar titles, ultimately led to a degree of genre saturation.

The new films combine larger-than-life, more visually-appealing storytelling with strong emotional plots, while their hit soundtracks enable a better draw across tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

Storytelling, scale, theatrical pull

“The factors driving theatrical success today go beyond theme or genre. It’s the combination of strong storytelling, cinematic scale that rewards the big screen, and positive word-of-mouth. Audiences are more discerning about what justifies a theatre visit versus waiting for streaming. Films that deliver a genuinely differentiated theatrical experience are earning that footfall," said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinépolis India.

Patriotic themes have always resonated with Indian audiences, and timing plays a role, Sampat added.

Border 2 releasing on the Republic Day long weekend amplifies that connect, since there is a natural alignment between the narrative and the moment.

“But what’s equally significant is how the film is designed for the theatrical experience. We’ve seen strong audience response in premium formats like 4DX, where the immersive experience amplifies the storytelling. This reflects a broader shift: Indian cinema is increasingly claiming the format-driven, spectacle-first space traditionally associated with Hollywood tentpoles," Sampat pointed out.

Audience expectations

There’s been a clear shift in how these stories are told, emphasized Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of multiplex chain Miraj Entertainment Ltd. First, the tone is more grounded with less drama and more realism. A film like Dhurandhar avoids long speeches and sticks to a tight, believable story. Second, these films now blend genres. Border 2 isn’t just a war movie; it’s about friendship, teamwork and loss.

“Also, these films are made on a much larger scale now, with strong visuals, big stars, and high production values. They’re mainstream blockbusters, not niche patriotic films," Mendiratta said.

Entertainment industry experts feel the new films are a response to a combination of things. First, audiences today want more than just patriotic slogans. They prefer stories that feel real and have strong characters. Especially younger viewers—they expect good writing and something new. At the same time, the past decade has been a period when too many similar films were released with action hits like Baby and Airlift arriving alongside biopics such as The Accidental Prime Minister and period dramas like Kesari.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said that at their core, both Dhurandhar and Border 2 are very well-grounded commercial scripts. Unlike Ikkis ( ₹28.38 crore) and 120 Bahadur ( ₹15.52 crore) - other war films that released to disappointing box office recently - these two ensure all ingredients to make a commercial film are available to audiences. “Patriotism is simply the message, it is important to design and curate films meaningfully to fall within the commercial zone," he pointed out.

As other films like Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan attempt to cash in on the momentum, trade experts say the shift we’re seeing now is a smart way to keep the genre fresh even though themes still revolve around a cross-border enemy. “When the storytelling changes, the audience responds positively," Mendiratta added.