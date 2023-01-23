The release of Yash Raj Films’ action drama Pathaan on 25 January has come as a ray of hope for struggling theatre owners in the Hindi-speaking belt, many of whom have been hit hard by the pandemic and are considering shutting down operations.

The film, which will mark the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after more than four years, had crossed the 100,000-ticket sales mark at national multiplex chains within the first 12 hours and recorded advance sales of ₹20 crore at last count, higher than Disney’s Brahmastra and on par with all-time hits Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

Theatres expect a ₹40 crore-plus day one, the highest opening for a Hindi film following the pandemic and a lifetime box office of more than ₹200 crore.

Recent controversies have only added to the anticipation around it, trade experts said. Khan hasn’t enjoyed the best run at the box office in the past few years, with box-office failures like Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Fan.

“This is the maximum buzz we’ve seen for a Hindi film since War was released in 2019, though Pathaan is trending notches above that, too, because of the star cast, scale and controversies. In recent times, the only movie it can be compared to is KGF 2," said Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. The Shah Rukh Khan movie is the big commercial Bollywood film audiences have been missing for long, Chauhan said, and there are chances it could challenge the ₹387 crore earnings of Dangal, which is the highest-grossing original Hindi movie to date, he added, competing with the ₹435 crore that KGF: Chapter 2 made last year. Given that the superhero film Brahmastra had earned ₹36 crore on its opening day last September, Pathaan may cross the ₹40 crore mark, trade experts said and could easily end up as Khan’s highest-grossing movie to date.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D, IMAX and 4DX formats. In a recent statement, Rohan Malhotra, vice-president of distribution at Yash Raj Films, said the company is very excited to release the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer of cinemas at BookMyShow, said the action-thriller had crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on the platform, and the surge in demand has led select cinemas to open early morning shows.

“The Hindi version is expectedly leading the charts on sales, closely followed by Telugu and Tamil. South India has been particularly impressive, showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing almost 30% of the overall advance sales so far," Saksena said.

A report by wealth management firm Nuvama said the seasonally weak March quarter is likely to see a strong start with Pathaan. “We expect a strong first week with ₹150-200 crore India collections, given that it is a week with three holidays in five days and there is pent-up demand for SRK since he is featuring in the lead role after almost four years," Abneesh Roy, executive director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, wrote in the report, adding that there has been a dip in social media backlash and calls to boycott the film after initial controversies.