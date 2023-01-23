What Pathaan advance bookings signal for SRK, Bollywood

“This is the maximum buzz we’ve seen for a Hindi film since War was released in 2019, though Pathaan is trending notches above that, too, because of the star cast, scale and controversies. In recent times, the only movie it can be compared to is KGF 2," said Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. The Shah Rukh Khan movie is the big commercial Bollywood film audiences have been missing for long, Chauhan said, and there are chances it could challenge the ₹387 crore earnings of Dangal, which is the highest-grossing original Hindi movie to date, he added, competing with the ₹435 crore that KGF: Chapter 2 made last year. Given that the superhero film Brahmastra had earned ₹36 crore on its opening day last September, Pathaan may cross the ₹40 crore mark, trade experts said and could easily end up as Khan’s highest-grossing movie to date.