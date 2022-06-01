Bollywood studios back to splurging on film promotions

“Audiences are mostly lured by mass-market content, and the idea is to emphasize on the need for family entertainment that cannot be replicated on over-the-top streaming services, Jitendra Hirawat, director, SoCheers Filmsat a digital agency, said. “Although spends have not completely gone back to pre-covid levels, it will surpass over the next few months. Digital marketing has gone up for sure, even hardcore commercial films like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were big on collaborations with influencers and media like Instagram Reels," Hirawat added.

