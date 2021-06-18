Bollywood studios, producers speed up vaccinate drive for crew, staff

“The vaccine is both inexpensive and easily available. So, it is always better to be safe than sorry because even if you contract the virus, at least the intensity of it will be reduced (if vaccinated), and effects will not be extreme or fatal. So yes, there are people who are getting vaccinated to get that stress out of the way and so they are not scared to come to work on sets everyday," said Nivedita Basu, content and acquisition head, Biiggbang Amusement, a video-streaming platform dedicated to short movies.