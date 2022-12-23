Bollywood, Telugu film, devotional music top genres on JioSaavn in 20221 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:18 AM IST
Bollywood, duet, desi-indie, Telugu film and devotional were the top genres preferred by listeners on audio streaming service JioSaavn in 2022 with Desi Hip Hop and Kollywood also being explored, the platform said. Listeners from all over India tuned in to content mostly from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m, constituting 45% of the total streams while maximum streams were observed to have been on Saturdays.