Bollywood, duet, desi-indie, Telugu film and devotional were the top genres preferred by listeners on audio streaming service JioSaavn in 2022 with Desi Hip Hop and Kollywood also being explored, the platform said. Listeners from all over India tuned in to content mostly from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m, constituting 45% of the total streams while maximum streams were observed to have been on Saturdays.

These are findings from data analyzed on the platform between December 2021 and November 2022.

In addition to Hindi and English - Telugu (2 billion plus streams), Punjabi (1 billion plus streams), Bhojpuri (850 million plus streams), Tamil (900 million plus streams) and Kannada (900 million plus streams) were some of the most popular languages among the platform’s 100 million plus listeners. Users from across the country also streamed Haryanvi (300 million plus streams), Bengali (270 million plus streams) and Marathi (250 million plus streams) music.

While ‘Kalaavathi’ from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, ‘Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe’ from DJ Tillu and ‘Mehbooba’ from KGF: Chapter 2 were in the top three for Telugu music, songs like ‘Bullet Song’ from The Warriorr, ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from RRR and ‘Halamithi Habibo’ from Beast also made it to the top list.

‘Dhokha’ by Arijit Singh topped the Hindi chart while ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles made it to the top of the English Chartbuster playlist. ‘Kesariya’, ‘Maiyya Mainu’, ‘Kuch Baatein’ and ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ were among other popular Hindi songs. Indian artists like Badshah and Armaan Malik made it to the top five of the English Chartbusters playlist with hits like ‘Voodoo’ and ‘You’. Other songs on the list included ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez and ‘Light Switch’ by Charlie Puth.

The Punjabi music list was dominated by Sidhu Moose Wala, with songs like ‘Levels’ and ‘The Last Ride’. Other artists on the list were - A.P. Dhillon, Gurnam Bhullar, Shubh and B.Praak and top songs included -Never Fold, Pasoori and Beliya. Punjabi music playlists like ‘Let’s Play - Sidhu Moose Wala’ and ‘Punjabi Chartbusters’ were also popular among audiences.

Anirudh Ravichander ruled Tamil charts with hits like ‘Arabic Kuthu’, ‘Megham Karukatha’, ‘Vikram (Title Track’), ‘Jalabulanjangu’ and ‘Pathala Pathala’. Accompanying him on the list were - Jonita Gandhi, Dhanush, Rokesh and Kamal Hasan.

Storytelling podcasts were the most popular among listeners in 2022, followed by genres like religion and spirituality, culture and arts and music . ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum - Romantic Audiobook By Monika Patidar’ was the most streamed podcast on the platform followed by The Stories of Mahabharata, Jai Bajrangi, Kabir ke Dohe and Shri Krishna Amritvani.