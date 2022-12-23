Bollywood, Telugu film, devotional music top genres on JioSaavn in 2022

‘Dhokha’ by Arijit Singh topped the Hindi chart while ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles made it to the top of the English Chartbuster playlist. ‘Kesariya’, ‘Maiyya Mainu’, ‘Kuch Baatein’ and ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ were among other popular Hindi songs. Indian artists like Badshah and Armaan Malik made it to the top five of the English Chartbusters playlist with hits like ‘Voodoo’ and ‘You’. Other songs on the list included ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez and ‘Light Switch’ by Charlie Puth.