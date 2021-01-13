Bollywood turns to mythologicals

Around Diwali, A-lister Akshay Kumar had unveiled his plan to work in a movie called Ram Setu that he said would be an attempt to ‘keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come.’ Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani also has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen in a film called Adipurush, reportedly based on the Ramayana that will see him play the protagonist with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. These mythological tales have transcended generations in their appeal, said filmmakers.