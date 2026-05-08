High budgets, low impact: Bollywood's VFX-laden mega-films struggle to meet audience expectations

Lata Jha
3 min read8 May 2026, 11:34 AM IST
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Other than Ramayana, in the past few years, big-ticket films like War 2 and Adipurush have drawn much flak for their visual effects.
Summary
Bollywood fails to meet global standards when it comes to visual effects, especially evident in the Ramayana trailer. Experts blame this on rushed production timelines while audiences increasingly expect storytelling that matches the technological finesse of successful global franchises.

Despite betting on VFX-driven, high-budget spectacles to lure audiences in droves to cinemas, Bollywood has largely been unable to crack the visual effects game.

This was particularly evident in the recent criticism of the trailer for the first instalment of the mega-budget, two-part Ramayana franchise. The major criticism was that despite a reported 4,000 crore production budget, the visual effects seemed artificial and video game-like, and that they appeared ‘too digital’ and lacked soul.

Experts said not only are Indian movie budgets much lower than in Hollywood, but Indian studios and producers also often handle visual effects in a rushed manner during post-production. Other than Ramayana, in the past few years, big-ticket films War 2 and Adipurush have drawn flak for their visual effects.

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“VFX-heavy films carry a certain promise of scale and if that isn’t delivered seamlessly, audiences notice it immediately—especially today, when they are regularly exposed to global content,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd. “The benchmark is no longer just Indian films; it’s the best of world cinema.”

Much of the VFX comes down to planning and execution. VFX needs to be integrated early in the filmmaking process, but projects here often work with tighter timelines and evolving budgets, which can affect quality, Mendiratta added.

“Compared to Hollywood, where projects are planned over longer cycles with more integrated pipelines, the Indian ecosystem is still catching up,” he pointed out.

Film producer Shariq Patel agreed that criticism of VFX is a constant lament but it also boils down to the fact that much of the outsourced work starts at the last minute and is expected to wrap up in time for release. Many makers aren’t exactly sticklers for quality either, Patel pointed out and VFX is frequently among the items placed last in the budget.

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Technological finesse

“The biggest challenge today is to not get carried away with all the technology we have at our disposal and forget about organic storytelling,” film producer Anand Pandit said. “The second challenge is to live up to audience expectations. Today's audience is familiar with the Avatar franchise, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Marvel's cinematic universe, shows like Squid Game and Black Mirror and expects the same technological finesse invested in Indian stories.”

This can be a tough balancing act. While Indian VFX artists are among the best in the world and often work on top Hollywood movies, they also need time and budgets, not to mention creatively challenging projects to give their best.

“Any misstep is noticed immediately because audiences have access to global content even on their phones. The most important thing is to integrate VFX in storytelling rather than create a story around the VFX,” Pandit pointed out.

Big screen impact

VFX-driven films continue to play a pivotal role as audiences gravitate towards large-scale, immersive experiences that are best enjoyed on the big screen, according to experts. These films, when anchored in strong storytelling, can transcend language and regional boundaries. Over the next few months, SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, Yash-starrer Toxic and Allu Arjun’s Raaka are expected to up the game as far as visual effects in Indian cinema go.

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“Audience expectations have evolved significantly, with benchmarks now aligned to global standards. This makes the combination of compelling narratives, high-quality execution and emotional resonance critical to success,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer—cinemas, BookMyShow.

While VFX enhances the overall cinematic experience, it works most effectively as an enabler that elevates storytelling rather than replacing it, he said.

“Such films also create opportunities to drive demand for premium formats and elevate the out-of-home viewing experience. Overall, VFX serves as a powerful enabler that elevates the cinematic experience, while strong storytelling remains at the heart of a film’s success,” Saksena added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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