Bollywood wants a slice of deal street action

The emerging, and in many cases, established entrepreneurial side of new-age movie celebrities has manifested itself in several examples in the past few weeks alone. Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma joined millet-based startup Wholsum Food as an investor, brand ambassador and advocate for its flagship brand Slurrp Farm. “I’ve always believed you are what you eat… It’s a realization that hit home even harder after I became a mother. I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers and their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly," Sharma said, when her involvement with the company was announced.