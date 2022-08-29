Bollywood’s eternal struggle with original ideas: Here's what data shows

3. Mix and match

In Bollywood, filmmaking is less art, more commerce. If a film delivers, its creators are likely to re-invest to create a franchise universe, which they often colonize with remakes. The Baaghi action-thriller is an assembly of three separate and unrelated remakes—Varsham (Telugu), Kshanam (Telugu) and Vettai (Tamil). Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has three remakes: Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba which are based on movies made in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, respectively. Salman Khan’s Dabangg also adopted the franchise model, though without remakes, delivering ₹100 crore-plus not once, but thrice, with the first one reaping a 400% return on its budget. Dhoom and Krrish used the same model, occasionally using remakes. War 2, Tiger 3, Baaghi 4, Golmaal 5 are all in the pipeline.