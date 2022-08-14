Bollywood’s fortunes at all-time low, as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ ‘Rakshabandhan’ open dull

While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at three-day collections of ₹27.50 crore, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan has managed ₹20.25 crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The big Independence Day and Rakhi weekend did not bode well for Bollywood that saw two big star films face complete rejection at the box office. While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at three-day collections of 27.50 crore, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan has managed ₹20.25 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the former has been a complete failure in small towns and mass markets, though overall Delhi NCR and east Punjab are driving the business.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The big Independence Day and Rakhi weekend did not bode well for Bollywood that saw two big star films face complete rejection at the box office. While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at three-day collections of 27.50 crore, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan has managed ₹20.25 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the former has been a complete failure in small towns and mass markets, though overall Delhi NCR and east Punjab are driving the business.
Kumar’s film, on the other hand, is leading the way in pockets such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India though overall earnings remain low. The word-of-mouth has been mixed for both films.
Kumar’s film, on the other hand, is leading the way in pockets such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India though overall earnings remain low. The word-of-mouth has been mixed for both films.
To be sure, openings of the two films have crashed hopes of Bollywood’s dry spell ending at the box office. The Hindi film industry has seen its share of hits and misses over the past three to four months since theatres started operating at full capacity, but cinemas were hoping the two new films will help break the jinx. Trade experts had pointed out this is the first full-fledged Independence Day weekend in two years flanked by the Rakhi holiday, which would ideally give ample time for families to visit theatres, a dream scenario for any big title to cash on. The two films were also running neck-and-neck in screen count and number of shows.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, some media analysts had pointed out the two films are not high on action or mass appeal to bring in young audiences or clock big numbers in the long term.
Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, stars Kareen Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh along with Aamir Khan and has been directed by Advait Chandan. Rakshabandhan features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna along with Kumar and has been directed by Aanand L.Rai, best known for the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.