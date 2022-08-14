Bollywood’s fortunes at all-time low, as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ ‘Rakshabandhan’ open dull

To be sure, openings of the two films have crashed hopes of Bollywood’s dry spell ending at the box office. The Hindi film industry has seen its share of hits and misses over the past three to four months since theatres started operating at full capacity, but cinemas were hoping the two new films will help break the jinx. Trade experts had pointed out this is the first full-fledged Independence Day weekend in two years flanked by the Rakhi holiday, which would ideally give ample time for families to visit theatres, a dream scenario for any big title to cash on. The two films were also running neck-and-neck in screen count and number of shows.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}