Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release for Independence Day 20241 min read 12 May 2023, 10:22 AM IST
When released in 2014, the last instalment had made over Rs. 140 crore at the box office. Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films.
New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of the Singham franchise to be directed by Rohit Shetty, that will release in cinemas for Independence Day 2024. When released in 2014, the last instalment had made over ₹140 crore at the box office.
