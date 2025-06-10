Indian brands and Hollywood studios looking to win over desi audiences are increasingly roping in Bollywood’s famous children—even before their formal film debuts.

From voiceovers and commercials to digital content campaigns, these star kids are becoming key to storytelling strategies that aim to blend celebrity recall with emotional authenticity.

Authenticity meets strategy

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram dubbed for the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, along with his older son Aryan, while Ajay Devgn and son Yug lent their voices to Karate Kid: Legends. More recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu appeared in a commercial with his young daughter Sitara. These early appearances are being used to build familiarity and generate buzz among fans of the parents while positioning the kids for potential debuts down the line.

“Using star kids as marketing pegs before their official film debuts is a savvy move. They’re not yet commanding top-tier fees, making them cost-effective choices. Plus, it offers actors a chance to collaborate with their children in the industry they love. It’s a lucrative, marketable moment that also becomes a cherished photo in the family album," said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea.

Pillai added that timing and relevance are crucial.

Stars are very careful about where and when they present their kids. Having Devgn and his son Yug, lend their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, makes sense because the real-life father-son duo brings authenticity to the film’s mentor-protégé dynamic. It's not just an introduction; it’s a meaningful alignment, adding depth to the narrative, he said.

Entertainment industry experts point out this strategy isn’t just about leveraging celebrity status; but creating compelling narratives that can resonate with audiences, whether it’s dubbing, music videos, commercials, or start-up endorsements. In essence, it’s a win-win: actors get to share their passion with their kids, brands gain fresh and relatable faces, and audiences enjoy genuine storytelling.

“Even though the narrative is fabricated, audiences feel there is some truth to it since the star parent is unlikely to be associated with something they wouldn’t want their own children to do or watch. It appeals to the emotional core of viewers because they feel it’s not coming from a place of money," said Shubhangi Bhatia, strategy consultant at BOD Consulting.

Slow and steady reveal

Not every appearance is about putting a child on camera. In many cases, brands opt for a slow rollout—using voiceovers, social media glimpses, or animation to build intrigue.

Take for example Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor’s jewellery brand campaigns. These showcase a softer introduction of legacy while building long-term brand connect.

“It’s less about putting a child in the spotlight and more about building a longer-term emotional connect with audiences — done right, it can shape brand perception for years," said Ajay Kulkarni, business head at Ykone Barcode, an influencer marketing agency.

When kids are involved in brand campaigns, financial structuring also reflects careful planning. Typically, when children are involved, the financials are structured with their best interest in mind—often through custodial accounts or managed by their guardians, Kulkarni added.

He pointed out that many campaigns sign the parent-child duo together, especially when their chemistry enhances the brand story. It’s not about saving money—it’s about amplifying impact and creating content that people genuinely connect with, he added.

A head start with legacy appeal

Digital marketing experts believe that this early visibility gives brands a competitive edge in crowded markets.

“Pairing star kids with their famous parents gives brands and studios a head start that few other strategies can match. The instant recognition and emotional pull of a well-known family create standout campaigns that feel both relatable and aspirational," said Brijen Desai, associate vice-president at digital agency White Rivers Media.

He added that this strategy also taps into the public’s curiosity around Bollywood families.

“Brands are not just relying on familiar faces—they are building anticipation and trust through clever use of social media, youth-focused launches, and compelling storytelling that taps into the public’s interest in legacy. This approach brings a fresh yet credible edge to campaigns," he said.

